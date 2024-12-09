CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anticipation ahead of key events scheduled for the week including U.S. CPI release and interest rate decision by the ECB dominated market sentiment.Meanwhile, mixed labor market data from the U.S. on Friday spurred rate cut hopes and the Federal Reserve, in its decision which is 9 days away is widely expected to reduce rates. As shown in the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December has increased to 88 percent whereas the expected probability of a status quo has decreased to 12 percent.Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading in the green zone. Asian benchmarks also closed on a mostly positive note.The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields are trading mixed. Geopolitical shocks as well as hints of China pivoting to monetary easing supported a rally in crude oil prices. Gold rallied on safe haven demand. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,659.50, up 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,085.40, down 0.08% Germany's DAX at 20,417.65, up 0.16% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,353.41, up 0.54% France's CAC 40 at 7,475.17, up 0.65% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,989.65, up 0.24% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,154.50, up 0.22% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,423.00, up 0.02% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,402.53, down 0.05% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,414.09, up 2.76%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0570, up 0.02% GBP/USD at 1.2774, up 0.26% USD/JPY at 150.83, up 0.53% AUD/USD at 0.6459, up 1.09% USD/CAD at 1.4108, down 0.33% Dollar Index at 106.02, down 0.03%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.170%, up 0.51% Germany at 2.0940%, down 0.99% France at 2.851%, down 0.90% U.K. at 4.3035%, up 0.62% Japan at 1.039%, up 0.00%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $71.99, up 1.22%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $68.13, up 1.38%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,678.04, up 0.69%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $98,220.20, down 1.86% Ethereum at $3,857.84, down 3.36% XRP (XRP) at $2.39, down 6.28% Solana at $227.37, down 3.71% BNB at $724.53, down 2.23%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX