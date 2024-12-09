Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.12.2024 15:36 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novosan Laser Clean AG Recognized by Business Worldwide Magazine as a Top 20 Innovative Company to Watch in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novosan Laser Clean AG has earned a spot on Business Worldwide Magazine's prestigious list of the "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2024." This annual recognition celebrates organisations that are revolutionising industries and reshaping the corporate landscape with breakthrough technologies and forward-thinking approaches.

From healthcare to construction, energy to banking, the companies honoured this year are united by a shared vision: to develop scalable, disruptive solutions that challenge traditional markets. Among them, Novosan Laser Clean AG is setting new benchmarks in property restoration, particularly for heritage sites.

Restoring the past, innovating the future

Led by Martin Schweizer, Novosan Laser Clean AG has pioneered an eco-friendly, non-invasive laser cleaning technology designed specifically for heritage properties. Traditional cleaning methods often rely on abrasive techniques or harsh chemicals, posing risks to delicate, historically significant structures. Novosan's laser cleaning solution provides a game-changing alternative, combining precision with environmental sustainability.

"When I discovered laser cleaning, I immediately saw its potential for restoration," says CEO Martin Schweizer. "Heritage-protected properties demand an approach that balances effectiveness with care, and our technology achieves this with a chemical-free process that preserves the integrity of irreplaceable structures."

The laser cleaning process uses precise nanosecond pulses to remove unwanted materials layer by layer, safeguarding the original surface. Suitable for a variety of materials, including stone, wood, metal, and plastic, this versatile technology is transforming restoration practices.

Driving innovation in an evolving industry

Martin Schweizer's journey began in 2022 when he took over Novosan AG, a Swiss disaster restoration company. With his mechanical engineering background, he was the first to bring laser cleaning technology into property restoration. Recognising its potential for heritage sites, he established Novosan Laser Clean AG to focus on refining the technology and ensuring precision and quality through in-house manufacturing.

"Investing in cutting-edge technology was a bold step in an industry where innovation is rare," he explains. "But I believe in taking calculated risks and learning from challenges. Our mission is to preserve history in a way that respects both the past and the future."

A bright future for restoration technology

Looking ahead, Novosan Laser Clean AG plans to expand its reach through a new website, video materials, and ongoing process enhancements. The company's groundbreaking work has positioned it as a leader in sustainable, high-tech restoration.

For more information about Novosan Laser Clean AG's innovative solutions, visit their website at https://novosanlaserclean.ch/. For enquiries, contact Martin Schweizer directly via LinkedIn or email at info@novosanlc.ch.

Further information about the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine Awards, including the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch list, can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2024-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact
David Jones
Awards Department
E: david@bwmonline.com
W: www.bwmonline.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novosan-laser-clean-ag-recognized-by-business-worldwide-magazine-as-a-top-20-innovative-company-to-watch-in-2024-302326181.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.