Novosan Laser Clean AG Recognized by Business Worldwide Magazine as a Top 20 Innovative Company to Watch in 2024

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novosan Laser Clean AG has earned a spot on Business Worldwide Magazine's prestigious list of the "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2024." This annual recognition celebrates organisations that are revolutionising industries and reshaping the corporate landscape with breakthrough technologies and forward-thinking approaches.

From healthcare to construction, energy to banking, the companies honoured this year are united by a shared vision: to develop scalable, disruptive solutions that challenge traditional markets. Among them, Novosan Laser Clean AG is setting new benchmarks in property restoration, particularly for heritage sites.

Restoring the past, innovating the future

Led by Martin Schweizer, Novosan Laser Clean AG has pioneered an eco-friendly, non-invasive laser cleaning technology designed specifically for heritage properties. Traditional cleaning methods often rely on abrasive techniques or harsh chemicals, posing risks to delicate, historically significant structures. Novosan's laser cleaning solution provides a game-changing alternative, combining precision with environmental sustainability.

"When I discovered laser cleaning, I immediately saw its potential for restoration," says CEO Martin Schweizer. "Heritage-protected properties demand an approach that balances effectiveness with care, and our technology achieves this with a chemical-free process that preserves the integrity of irreplaceable structures."

The laser cleaning process uses precise nanosecond pulses to remove unwanted materials layer by layer, safeguarding the original surface. Suitable for a variety of materials, including stone, wood, metal, and plastic, this versatile technology is transforming restoration practices.

Driving innovation in an evolving industry

Martin Schweizer's journey began in 2022 when he took over Novosan AG, a Swiss disaster restoration company. With his mechanical engineering background, he was the first to bring laser cleaning technology into property restoration. Recognising its potential for heritage sites, he established Novosan Laser Clean AG to focus on refining the technology and ensuring precision and quality through in-house manufacturing.

"Investing in cutting-edge technology was a bold step in an industry where innovation is rare," he explains. "But I believe in taking calculated risks and learning from challenges. Our mission is to preserve history in a way that respects both the past and the future."

A bright future for restoration technology

Looking ahead, Novosan Laser Clean AG plans to expand its reach through a new website, video materials, and ongoing process enhancements. The company's groundbreaking work has positioned it as a leader in sustainable, high-tech restoration.

For more information about Novosan Laser Clean AG's innovative solutions, visit their website at https://novosanlaserclean.ch/. For enquiries, contact Martin Schweizer directly via LinkedIn or email at info@novosanlc.ch.

Further information about the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine Awards, including the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch list, can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2024-winners/

