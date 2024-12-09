Incident and Emergency Management Market worth $196.20 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Incident and Emergency Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 137.45 billion in 2024 to USD 196.20 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market's expansion is linked to rising urbanization, which increases population density and disaster susceptibility, necessitating enhanced emergency response systems. Also, the integration of AI, IoT, and machine learning improves predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and automated reactions, hence increasing emergency readiness and efficiency.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Solution, Service, Communication Tools and Devices, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global Incident and Emergency Management Lockheed Martin (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Motorola Solutions (US), Honeywell (US), Collins Aerospace (US), AT&T (US), Eaton (Ireland), IBM (US), Hexagon (Sweden), NEC (Japan), BAE Systems (UK), Esri (US), Siemens (Germany), DEKRA (Germany), Everbridge (US), LTIMindtree (India), OnSolve (US), Frequentis (Austria), Blackberry (US), MetricStream (US), FocusPoint International (US), Genasys (US), F24 (Germany), LogicGate (US), 4C Strategies (Sweden), Intersec (France), ARCOS (US), Juvare (US), Veoci (US), The Response Group (US), and Alert Technologies (US)

Based on the vertical segment, the government and public sector accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Governments enforce regulatory policies that require preparedness and response measures for emergencies such as natural disasters and terrorist threats. To strengthen their capabilities, government agencies make substantial investments in advanced technologies, such as surveillance systems and mass notification solutions. The growing frequency of disasters has made the local, state, and federal governments to adopt comprehensive emergency management frameworks, fueling demand for these services. The integration of smart technologies into urban planning, especially in developing markets, is accelerating the adoption of incident management systems. By driving innovation and shaping investment trends, the public sector not only influences the market's growth but also sets the pace for advancements in emergency preparedness and response strategies.

By the communication tool and device segment, the first responder tools segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

As the complexities of incidents grows, the demand for sophisticated communication solutions that enable real-time information sharing and enhance situational awareness among first responders has grown significantly. The growth of the first responder tools segment is fueled by advancements in communication technologies since these tools are crucial for enabling rapid and efficient coordination during emergencies. IoT integration is also elevating the capabilities of these tools, enabling better data collection and analysis in critical situations. With public safety agencies prioritizing interoperability and operational efficiency, the need for advanced communication tools tailored to first responders is increasing at a fast pace, outshining other segments in the market. This makes effective communication strengthen emergency responses and improving outcomes in high-pressure scenarios.

By region, Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at the second fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Since the 1980s, the frequency of disasters in the Middle East and Africa region has increased due to the factors such as climate change and urbanization, which have made extreme weather events more frequent. United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the League of Arab States (LAS) play an important role in supporting these initiatives. These organizations promote the adoption of multi-hazard early warning systems that align with international standards such as the Sendai Framework. Governments are implementing comprehensive strategies for emergency management which include establishing disaster risk management agencies and investing in advanced technologies such as GIS and mobile communication to enhance crisis response capabilities. Hence, the Middle East and Africa region is growing at the second fastest CAGR in the Incident and Emergency Management Market during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies in Incident and Emergency Management Market:

Lockheed Martin (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Motorola Solutions (US), Honeywell (US), Collins Aerospace (US), AT&T (US), Eaton (Ireland), IBM (US), Hexagon (Sweden), NEC (Japan), BAE Systems (UK), Esri (US), Siemens (Germany), DEKRA (Germany), Everbridge (US), LTIMindtree (India), OnSolve (US), Frequentis (Austria), Blackberry (US), MetricStream (US), FocusPoint International (US), Genasys (US), F24 (Germany), LogicGate (US), 4C Strategies (Sweden), Intersec (France), ARCOS (US), Juvare (US), Veoci (US), The Response Group (US), and Alert Technologies (US) are the key players and other players in the Incident and Emergency Management Market.

