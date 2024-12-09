MLG Capital Vice President Nathan Clayberg Named One of Multifamily's "Rising Stars" by Multi-Housing News

Clayberg is one of only two individuals honored nationwide

MLG Capital, a national leader in private equity real estate investments, today announced that Vice President Nathan Clayberg was named a 2024 Rising Star by Multi-Housing News in the publication's annual Excellence Awards program. The prestigious annual award honored only two of the industry's leading young talents across the nation.

Clayberg, who joined MLG in 2019, oversees the firm's fundraising business development team and joint venture acquisitions in the Midwest. In this dual role, Clayberg oversees a team of five working to secure investments for MLG's private real estate funds while also helping MLG identify and close multifamily real estate deals. He was recognized for both his competency within MLG and his compassion outside of it - in addition to his career responsibilities, Clayberg uses his real estate skill to give back, developing a nonprofit organization that buys and sells homes to families in need at subsidized prices.

"Nathan has played a key role in driving MLG's strategic growth, and his contributions to the firm's success are immeasurable," said Tim Wallen, Principal and CEO of MLG Capital. "Both within our office and throughout the community, Nathan's character and dedication consistently stand out. We're incredibly proud to have him on our team and congratulate him for this well-deserved recognition."

The annual MHN Excellence Awards program recognizes the multifamily industry's most noteworthy people, companies and properties. The 2024 winners were selected by a panel of judges representing expertise across all multifamily disciplines. Clayberg is the third MLG employee to receive the distinguished honor. Senior Vice Presidents David Binder and Billy Fox were recognized in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Clayberg is a graduate from Drake University, where he played Division I football while earning a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance, as well as an MBA.

