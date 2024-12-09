Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
09.12.2024 17:50 Uhr
Omniwire Unveils its White-Label Neobanking Service for Fintechs and Businesses

The innovative core banking providers reduce the barrier to entry into the fintech ecosystem with a new turnkey neobanking solution customizable to the client's unique business model.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Omniwire, a leading next-generation fintech company, has announced the launch of a comprehensive, white-label neobanking solution designed to empower fintechs and businesses with an end-to-end platform that accelerates deployment, reduces costs, and delivers a superior user experience.

"Omniwire's mission is to take on the heavy lifting involved in launching a banking platform, allowing our partners to focus on their core business objectives," said Serge Beck, CEO of Omniwire. "Our turnkey solution provides businesses with the tools they need to deliver exceptional user experiences, all while reducing costs and eliminating the complexity of regulatory hurdles. We believe this launch is a game-changer for businesses looking to expand into new market segments."

Businesses can implement the Omniwire system via two integration paths: a pre-built, branded solution for rapid deployment or a highly customizable platform tailored to align with a company's unique vision. Hosted via mobile applications or APIs, Omniwire allows businesses to choose the integration path that best fits their needs. This flexibility allows partners to incorporate financial services directly into their existing platforms or develop differentiated offerings that enhance customer engagement.

The Omniwire platform accelerates deployment and lowers the costs of launching a neobanking operation by handling BIN, processor and compliance management. It supports features such as card issuance, peer-to-peer transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and marketplace functionality, all within a streamlined and secure framework that quickly integrates the business into the fintech ecosystem.

Optimal customer experience is a central focus of the Omniwire platform. Early direct deposit and real-time P2P transfers appeal to gig workers, salaried employees, and consumers who prioritize financial flexibility. The platform also offers budgeting tools, transaction categorization, and savings goal-planning. Together, the feature set enhances the user experience, drives customer loyalty and empowers businesses to stand out in a competitive market.

Omniwire also reduces administrative burden by taking on licensing and regulatory compliance, including BSA, AML, KYC, and PCI requirements. That frees fintechs from the time-consuming challenges of navigating the regulatory landscape and allows them to devote those energies to innovation and growth.

The Omniwire platform is a robust solution for businesses seeking to offer modern financial services without the traditional overhead. With its focus on fast deployment, cost efficiency, and advanced features, Omniwire is setting a new standard in digital banking, enabling fintechs and businesses to innovate and grow in a rapidly evolving market.

For more information, please visit https://www.omniwire.com.

About Omniwire

Omniwire is a leading next-generation fintech company specializing in core banking, issuer processing and card issuing services.?Its comprehensive suite of secure, cloud-based, patented technology streamlines processes and drives improved efficiency, providing clients with seamless integration and aggressive go-to-market strategies.

Contact Information

Jill Davies
COO
pr@omniwire.com

Source: Omniwire



