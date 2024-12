SJW Group Appoints Douwe Busschops as Chief Information Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SJW Group (NASDAQ: SJW), a leading investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility, is pleased to announce the appointment of Douwe Busschops as chief information officer (CIO), effective today. In this role, Busschops will focus on the integration and optimization of technology systems to enhance operational efficiency, customer experience, and long-term business growth.

"Douwe is an accomplished technology leader with a wealth of experience leading digital innovation and customer-focused technology solutions," said Eric Thornburg, president, chair and CEO of SJW Group. "He will be an invaluable asset as we execute on the company's digital transformation strategy and ensure our technology aligns with our commitment to best-in-class service and growth across our national platform. We are excited to welcome him to our leadership team."

With extensive experience in driving digital and organizational transformation and leading customer-centric technology strategy, Busschops joins SJW Group from Veolia North America, where he served as vice president and CIO for the Municipal Water division. In this role, Busschops delivered technology modernization and rationalization initiatives, including cloud migrations and the creation of a digital transformation strategy. He also designed and implemented a digital governance model to ensure optimal utilization of resources and compliance with applicable regulations and standards. Prior to this, he held senior roles at SUEZ Water North America, including vice president of customer experience, where he drove significant improvements in self-service adoption and customer satisfaction.

Busschops is a CIO 100 Award recipient and has served as the chairman of the Customer Experience Committee for the National Association of Water Companies. He holds a Master of Science in International Business Studies from Maastricht University School of Business and Economics.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to nearly 1.6 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba The Texas Water Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its stockholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Douwe Busschops SJW Group Chief Information Officer

Douwe Busschops joins SJW Group as Chief Information Officer effective December 9, 2024.