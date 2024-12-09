BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

December 09



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 100,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 121.23 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 11 December 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 121,244,497 Ordinary Shares, excluding 14,341,697 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 10.58% of the Company's total issued share capital (135,586,194 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 121,244,497 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Graham Venables

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0203 649 3432

09 December 2024