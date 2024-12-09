Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
Dow Jones News
09.12.2024 18:31 Uhr
Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
09-Dec-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
06-Dec-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
09-Dec-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                   % 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 1.241788        8.754785          9.996573        75775019 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if   0.846879        7.963000          8.809879 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  9395528                             1.239499 
GB00B7KR2P84 
 
 
                                  17352                              0.002289 
US2778562098 
 
 
                Sub 9412880                             1.241788% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                    instrument is exercised/ 
                                                    converted 
 
 
                  n/a                                 30029              0.003962 
Right to Recall                           n/a 
 
 
                  17/01/2029                             2522              0.000333 
Physical Option                           n/a 
 
 
                Sub                                   32551              0.004295% 
Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
                  09/12/2024                             Cash              3741114             0.493544 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/01/2025                             Cash              31088              0.004101 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/01/2025                             Cash              2030              0.000268 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/03/2025                             Cash              3442539             0.454155 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2025                             Cash              5529400             0.729463 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  21/03/2025                             Cash              9583494             1.264296 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  28/03/2025                             Cash              19945719            2.631327 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/03/2025                             Cash              130000             0.017150 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  02/04/2025                             Cash              13559646            1.788848 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/06/2025                             Cash              1249              0.000165 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  04/07/2025                             Cash              3968795             0.523581 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/07/2025                             Cash              75173              0.009917 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/08/2025                             Cash              20902              0.002757 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/10/2025                             Cash              6769              0.000893 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/10/2025                             Cash              895               0.000118 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/11/2025                             Cash              3094732             0.408271 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  22/12/2025                             Cash              517642             0.068290 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2026                             Cash              375081             0.049482 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  26/05/2026                             Cash              95207              0.012560 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  04/06/2026                             Cash              18259              0.002409 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  05/06/2026                             Cash              7333              0.000967 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  26/06/2026                             Cash              3257              0.000430 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/07/2026                             Cash              1381560             0.182261 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/08/2026                             Cash              66326              0.008750

December 09, 2024 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

