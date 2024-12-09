easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company -2

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 09-Dec-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 06-Dec-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 09-Dec-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 1.241788 8.754785 9.996573 75775019 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.846879 7.963000 8.809879 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 9395528 1.239499 GB00B7KR2P84 17352 0.002289 US2778562098 Sub 9412880 1.241788% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted n/a 30029 0.003962 Right to Recall n/a 17/01/2029 2522 0.000333 Physical Option n/a Sub 32551 0.004295% Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 09/12/2024 Cash 3741114 0.493544 Swaps N/A 15/01/2025 Cash 31088 0.004101 Swaps N/A 31/01/2025 Cash 2030 0.000268 Swaps N/A 03/03/2025 Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps N/A 18/03/2025 Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps N/A 21/03/2025 Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps N/A 28/03/2025 Cash 19945719 2.631327 Swaps N/A 31/03/2025 Cash 130000 0.017150 Swaps N/A 02/04/2025 Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps N/A 30/06/2025 Cash 1249 0.000165 Swaps N/A 04/07/2025 Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps N/A 14/07/2025 Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps N/A 29/08/2025 Cash 20902 0.002757 Swaps N/A 03/10/2025 Cash 6769 0.000893 Swaps N/A 31/10/2025 Cash 895 0.000118 Swaps N/A 03/11/2025 Cash 3094732 0.408271 Swaps N/A 22/12/2025 Cash 517642 0.068290 Swaps N/A 18/03/2026 Cash 375081 0.049482 Swaps N/A 26/05/2026 Cash 95207 0.012560 Swaps N/A 04/06/2026 Cash 18259 0.002409 Swaps N/A 05/06/2026 Cash 7333 0.000967 Swaps N/A 26/06/2026 Cash 3257 0.000430 Swaps N/A 31/07/2026 Cash 1381560 0.182261 Swaps N/A 31/08/2026 Cash 66326 0.008750

Swaps N/A 16/09/2026 Cash 13198 0.001741 Swaps N/A 30/10/2026 Cash 162060 0.021380 Swaps N/A 14/06/2027 Cash 551639 0.072775 Swaps N/A 15/02/2028 Cash 4481 0.000591 Swaps N/A Sub 66329588 8.750490% Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National 3.359881 3.360258% Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 3.893099 3.972434% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-Dec-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

