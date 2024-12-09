Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
09.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,550 Euro
+0,030
+1,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.12.2024 19:49 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Dec-2024 / 18:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
9 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               9 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      142,672 
Highest price paid per share:         132.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          128.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 130.4417p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,369,947 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,369,947) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      130.4417p                    142,672

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
597              132.00          08:19:33         00314551771TRLO1     XLON 
3               132.50          08:23:00         00314553424TRLO1     XLON 
298              132.50          08:23:00         00314553425TRLO1     XLON 
1718              132.50          08:26:07         00314555261TRLO1     XLON 
1724              132.00          08:31:07         00314557637TRLO1     XLON 
801              131.50          08:31:28         00314557806TRLO1     XLON 
810              131.50          09:02:15         00314574487TRLO1     XLON 
1606              131.00          09:18:16         00314587595TRLO1     XLON 
500              131.50          09:18:16         00314587596TRLO1     XLON 
675              131.50          09:18:16         00314587597TRLO1     XLON 
684              131.50          09:18:16         00314587598TRLO1     XLON 
671              131.50          09:18:16         00314587599TRLO1     XLON 
1716              132.00          09:53:33         00314609801TRLO1     XLON 
110              132.00          09:53:56         00314610110TRLO1     XLON 
858              131.50          09:54:26         00314610467TRLO1     XLON 
858              131.50          09:54:26         00314610468TRLO1     XLON 
821              131.00          10:20:21         00314613177TRLO1     XLON 
821              131.00          10:20:21         00314613178TRLO1     XLON 
821              131.00          10:20:21         00314613179TRLO1     XLON 
821              131.00          10:20:21         00314613180TRLO1     XLON 
160              131.50          10:20:21         00314613181TRLO1     XLON 
709              131.50          10:20:21         00314613182TRLO1     XLON 
11155             131.50          10:20:21         00314613183TRLO1     XLON 
2393              130.50          10:20:31         00314613202TRLO1     XLON 
89               130.00          10:24:24         00314613262TRLO1     XLON 
776              130.00          10:24:24         00314613263TRLO1     XLON 
89               130.00          10:24:24         00314613264TRLO1     XLON 
776              130.00          10:24:24         00314613265TRLO1     XLON 
1575              130.00          10:25:20         00314613285TRLO1     XLON 
849              130.00          10:38:02         00314613534TRLO1     XLON 
1697              129.50          10:38:07         00314613537TRLO1     XLON 
848              129.50          10:38:07         00314613538TRLO1     XLON 
1706              129.50          10:42:05         00314613636TRLO1     XLON 
472              130.00          11:12:12         00314615330TRLO1     XLON 
87               130.00          11:12:12         00314615331TRLO1     XLON 
92               130.00          11:12:12         00314615332TRLO1     XLON 
853              130.00          11:18:12         00314615433TRLO1     XLON 
430              130.00          11:23:00         00314615526TRLO1     XLON 
444              130.00          11:23:00         00314615527TRLO1     XLON 
861              130.00          11:32:06         00314615882TRLO1     XLON 
199              130.00          11:40:52         00314616307TRLO1     XLON 
97               130.00          11:40:52         00314616308TRLO1     XLON 
563              130.00          11:40:52         00314616309TRLO1     XLON 
147              129.50          11:50:01         00314616510TRLO1     XLON 
294              129.50          11:50:01         00314616511TRLO1     XLON 
125              130.50          12:11:58         00314617169TRLO1     XLON 
687              130.50          12:11:58         00314617170TRLO1     XLON 
681              130.50          12:11:58         00314617171TRLO1     XLON 
200              130.50          12:15:20         00314617307TRLO1     XLON 
840              130.50          12:15:20         00314617308TRLO1     XLON 
1000              130.50          12:36:03         00314617839TRLO1     XLON 
147              130.50          12:40:38         00314618000TRLO1     XLON 
2089              131.00          12:44:12         00314618119TRLO1     XLON 
859              131.00          12:54:07         00314618308TRLO1     XLON 
1078              131.00          12:54:07         00314618309TRLO1     XLON 
629              131.00          12:54:07         00314618310TRLO1     XLON 
3000              131.00          12:54:54         00314618319TRLO1     XLON 
576              131.00          12:54:54         00314618320TRLO1     XLON 
147              131.50          12:57:01         00314618390TRLO1     XLON 
1049              131.50          12:57:01         00314618391TRLO1     XLON 
791              131.00          12:57:27         00314618413TRLO1     XLON 
790              131.00          12:57:27         00314618414TRLO1     XLON 
794              131.50          13:00:37         00314618530TRLO1     XLON 
2               132.00          13:07:28         00314618686TRLO1     XLON 
2810              132.00          13:07:28         00314618687TRLO1     XLON 
805              132.00          13:07:40         00314618705TRLO1     XLON 
834              132.00          13:07:52         00314618726TRLO1     XLON 
791              132.00          13:15:05         00314618971TRLO1     XLON 
394              132.00          13:20:08         00314619101TRLO1     XLON 
398              132.00          13:20:08         00314619102TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2024 13:18 ET (18:18 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1581              131.50          13:24:48         00314619211TRLO1     XLON 
128              131.50          14:17:53         00314621279TRLO1     XLON 
3481              132.00          14:26:59         00314621559TRLO1     XLON 
3073              132.00          14:26:59         00314621560TRLO1     XLON 
990              132.00          14:26:59         00314621561TRLO1     XLON 
1490              132.00          14:26:59         00314621562TRLO1     XLON 
285              132.00          14:26:59         00314621563TRLO1     XLON 
835              132.00          14:27:15         00314621568TRLO1     XLON 
798              132.00          14:27:27         00314621574TRLO1     XLON 
840              132.00          14:27:39         00314621579TRLO1     XLON 
766              132.00          14:27:50         00314621586TRLO1     XLON 
43               132.00          14:27:50         00314621587TRLO1     XLON 
795              132.00          14:28:04         00314621604TRLO1     XLON 
797              132.00          14:28:54         00314621620TRLO1     XLON 
793              132.00          14:34:03         00314621951TRLO1     XLON 
792              131.50          14:38:27         00314622312TRLO1     XLON 
860              131.00          15:05:12         00314624171TRLO1     XLON 
859              131.00          15:05:12         00314624172TRLO1     XLON 
859              131.00          15:05:12         00314624173TRLO1     XLON 
907              130.50          15:05:17         00314624175TRLO1     XLON 
1562              130.50          15:05:17         00314624176TRLO1     XLON 
2413              130.50          15:05:54         00314624195TRLO1     XLON 
3169              130.00          15:47:01         00314626111TRLO1     XLON 
792              130.00          15:47:01         00314626112TRLO1     XLON 
1925              130.00          15:47:01         00314626113TRLO1     XLON 
4261              129.50          15:47:02         00314626114TRLO1     XLON 
3962              129.50          15:47:08         00314626125TRLO1     XLON 
190              129.00          15:47:59         00314626178TRLO1     XLON 
2428              128.50          15:58:56         00314626660TRLO1     XLON 
179              128.50          15:58:56         00314626661TRLO1     XLON 
630              128.50          15:58:56         00314626662TRLO1     XLON 
809              128.50          15:58:56         00314626663TRLO1     XLON 
2701              128.50          16:13:00         00314627484TRLO1     XLON 
649              128.50          16:13:02         00314627486TRLO1     XLON 
1034              129.00          16:16:43         00314627717TRLO1     XLON 
733              129.00          16:16:43         00314627718TRLO1     XLON 
729              129.00          16:16:43         00314627719TRLO1     XLON 
2677              129.00          16:16:43         00314627720TRLO1     XLON 
700              129.00          16:16:43         00314627721TRLO1     XLON 
157              129.00          16:16:43         00314627722TRLO1     XLON 
198              129.00          16:16:43         00314627723TRLO1     XLON 
681              129.00          16:16:43         00314627724TRLO1     XLON 
1343              129.00          16:16:43         00314627725TRLO1     XLON 
2023              129.00          16:16:43         00314627726TRLO1     XLON 
619              129.00          16:16:43         00314627727TRLO1     XLON 
693              129.00          16:16:43         00314627728TRLO1     XLON 
717              129.00          16:16:43         00314627729TRLO1     XLON 
636              129.00          16:16:43         00314627730TRLO1     XLON 
1358              129.00          16:16:47         00314627733TRLO1     XLON 
610              129.00          16:16:47         00314627734TRLO1     XLON 
647              129.00          16:16:57         00314627745TRLO1     XLON 
4811              128.50          16:17:07         00314627751TRLO1     XLON 
668              129.00          16:17:07         00314627752TRLO1     XLON 
818              129.00          16:17:07         00314627753TRLO1     XLON 
445              129.00          16:17:07         00314627754TRLO1     XLON 
1471              129.00          16:17:07         00314627755TRLO1     XLON 
615              129.00          16:17:07         00314627756TRLO1     XLON 
733              129.00          16:17:07         00314627757TRLO1     XLON 
44               129.00          16:17:16         00314627761TRLO1     XLON 
349              129.00          16:17:29         00314627776TRLO1     XLON 
615              129.00          16:17:31         00314627777TRLO1     XLON 
704              129.00          16:17:31         00314627778TRLO1     XLON 
167              129.50          16:20:03         00314627910TRLO1     XLON 
1044              129.50          16:20:03         00314627911TRLO1     XLON 
1925              129.50          16:20:03         00314627912TRLO1     XLON 
276              129.50          16:20:03         00314627913TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  364050 
EQS News ID:  2047377 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2047377&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2024 13:18 ET (18:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
