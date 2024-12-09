WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MongoDB Inc. (MDB):Earnings: -$9.78 million in Q3 vs. -$29.30 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q3 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MongoDB Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.10 million or $1.16 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.69 per share Revenue: $529.375 million in Q3 vs. $418.339 million in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 to $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $515.0 to $519.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.01 to $3.03 Full year revenue guidance: $1.973 to $1.977 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX