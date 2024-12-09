Logitech Partnered With Creators in North America To Celebrate International Wellbeing Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Logitech



In October, Logitech took International Wellbeing Month to new heights. Over the course of the month, we highlighted the connection between feeling good and doing great work, empowering our community to prioritize their wellbeing-both at work and in life. It was all about sparking a deeper understanding of how the digital environment plays a crucial role in our overall wellness journey.

As part of this activation, Logitech partnered with creators to emphasize the importance of wellbeing in the workplace and encourage their audiences to find balance and prioritize digital wellness.

These creators authentically connect with topics like mental health, wellbeing, and ergonomic living. Through sharing their personal stories and insights, our message resonated deeply with their communities and sparked meaningful conversations around wellness, balance, and ergonomics in our digital world.

At Logitech, our mission is to inspire others to understand that when we work better, we feel better-and ultimately, we do better.

