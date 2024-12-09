Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329
Lang & Schwarz
09.12.24
23:00 Uhr
80,64 Euro
-0,06
-0,07 %
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2024 23:50 Uhr
Logitech Partnered With Creators in North America To Celebrate International Wellbeing Month

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Logitech

Logitech Blog

In October, Logitech took International Wellbeing Month to new heights. Over the course of the month, we highlighted the connection between feeling good and doing great work, empowering our community to prioritize their wellbeing-both at work and in life. It was all about sparking a deeper understanding of how the digital environment plays a crucial role in our overall wellness journey.

As part of this activation, Logitech partnered with creators to emphasize the importance of wellbeing in the workplace and encourage their audiences to find balance and prioritize digital wellness.

These creators authentically connect with topics like mental health, wellbeing, and ergonomic living. Through sharing their personal stories and insights, our message resonated deeply with their communities and sparked meaningful conversations around wellness, balance, and ergonomics in our digital world.

At Logitech, our mission is to inspire others to understand that when we work better, we feel better-and ultimately, we do better.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
