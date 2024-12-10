Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) reports that the Company has received a notification from the Director General of Mines under the Federal Ministry of Economy that all activities within the Morelos Property are to be temporarily suspended to support their inspection associated with the fatal incident at the El Limón Guajes underground mine ("ELG Underground") on December 5th. As a result, all operational and project activities within the Morelos Complex have been temporarily halted pending permission from officials to resume activities.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

"This afternoon we were presented with a notice from the Director General of Mines to temporarily suspend activities at our Morelos Property to facilitate their inspection associated with the tragic incident that claimed three lives last week. Officials from the Mining Unit are expected to arrive to our operations on Tuesday and they will receive our full cooperation. We will work with officials to expedite all information they require to allow for the re-start of operational and project activities."

Full year 2024 production guidance and the Media Luna Project schedule are unchanged.

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company's principal asset is the Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes ("ELG") Mine Complex, the Media Luna Project, a processing plant, and related infrastructure. Commercial production from the Morelos Complex commenced on April 1, 2016 and an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Complex was released in March 2022. Torex's key strategic objectives are: integrate and optimize the Morelos Property; deliver Media Luna to full production; grow reserves and resources; disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and build on ESG excellence.

