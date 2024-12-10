CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar fell to 1.6535 against the euro and 96.47 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6380 and 97.32, respectively.Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slipped to 0.6381, 0.9053 and 1.0953 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6437, 0.9122 and 1.0973, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro, 94.00 against the yen, 0.62 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX