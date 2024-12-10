BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar fell to 1.8121 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7988.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi edged down to 0.5822 and 88.03 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.5863 and 88.64, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.83 against the euro, 0.56 against the greenback and 86.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX