OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Canadian dollar fell to more than a 4-year low of 1.4190 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 1-month low of 1.4975 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4171 and 1.4953, respectively.Against the yen, the loonie edged down to 106.47 from Monday's closing value of 106.68.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.43 against the greenback, 1.51 against the euro and 104.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX