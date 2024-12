LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU), an insurance and asset management company, is considering selling minority stake in its asset management business Eastspring, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.As per the report, Prudential is working with a financial advisor to review the stake sale, which could value Eastspring at about $3 billion.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX