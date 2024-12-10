Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 08:55 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin Lists Ponchiqs (PONCH): Enriching Blockchain Entertainment with Meta-Universe

Finanznachrichten News

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of Ponchiqs (PONCH) on its Spot trading platform. This marks another significant step in connecting users to innovative blockchain projects shaping the future of entertainment and gaming.


Ponchiqs Studio is revolutionizing blockchain-based entertainment by creating a unique ecosystem around its Ponchiqs IP. This meta-universe merges GameFi, Hollywood-quality animations, and exclusive licensed merchandise, offering users a seamless and immersive experience. At the heart of this ecosystem is $PONCH, the native token powering the utility across Ponchiqs' diverse platforms and games.

The deposit for PONCH is currently open, with the trading for PONCH/USDT commencing at 14:00 on December 6, 2024 (UTC). This is followed by the withdrawal, starting from 10:00 on December 7, 2024 (UTC).

The listing of Ponchiqs underscores KuCoin's commitment to supporting groundbreaking projects that redefine user engagement and unlock new potentials in blockchain technology. KuCoin users can now participate in this vibrant ecosystem by trading and holding $PONCH tokens as part of their portfolio.

For more information on the PONCH listing and the related listing campaigns and activities, please refer to the official announcement.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 37 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356857/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-lists-ponchiqs-ponch-enriching-blockchain-entertainment-with-meta-universe-302327121.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.