The "Netherlands Data Center Colocation Market Supply Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Netherlands Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 990 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.22 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 3.54%.

This analysis focuses on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and future prospects for the Netherlands data center colocation market. It highlights the competitive landscape, providing an industry share analysis of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape analysis outlines each existing and upcoming colocation operator, detailing the current and planned data centers, total white floor area, IT power capacity, and geographic location of these facilities. This comprehensive overview offers insight into both the present and future positioning of key players within the Dutch data center colocation market.

Netherlands has about 123 colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The market has the presence of both local and global operators, such as NorthC, Iron Mountain, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Digital Realty, Global Switch, and Switch Datacenters. The Netherlands data center colocation market has significant potential for growth during the forecast period. The average occupancy of data center facilities here is expected to reach over 94%, indicating that the vacancy rate will only be 6% or less by 2029.

Furthermore, Digital Realty holds the highest market share of over 16% in the Netherlands as of March 2024 regarding core shell power, with a capacity of over 124 MW. However, this share will likely change during the forecast period as many operators, such as CyrusOne, Switch Datacenters, NTT DATA, and a few others, are developing more data center facilities.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the Netherlands?

What factors are driving the Netherlands data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the Netherlands by 2029?

Who are the major colocation operators in the Netherlands data center industry?

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available regarding Core Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core shell area, power, and rack in the Netherlands and a comparison between Western European countries.

The study of the existing Netherlands data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in the Netherlands by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Netherlands

Facilities Covered (Existing): 123

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13

Coverage: 46 locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the Netherlands

Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2023 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $990 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1220 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Netherlands

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

NTT DATA

Switch Datacenters

CyrusOne

Smartdc

AtlasEdge

Equinix

atom86

Bytesnet

CapitaLand

Cellnex

Colt Data Centre Services

Datacenter.com

Eurofiber Cloud Infra

Global Switch

Interconnect

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

NorthC

Previder

QTS Realty Trust

Serverfarm

Serverius

Other Operators

New Operators

cloudHQ

Great Grey Investments

Yondr

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

6.2. Western Europe vs Netherlands Colocation Market Comparison

7. Supply Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core Shell, Installed Utilized (Mw))

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in the Netherlands

8.2. Sustainability Status in the Netherlands

8.3. Cloud Connectivity Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies

8.4. Cloud on Ramps Investment in the Netherlands

8.5. Submarine Cables Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

12. Quantitative Summary

