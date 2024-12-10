The "Netherlands Data Center Colocation Market Supply Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Netherlands Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 990 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.22 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 3.54%.
This analysis focuses on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and future prospects for the Netherlands data center colocation market. It highlights the competitive landscape, providing an industry share analysis of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
The vendor landscape analysis outlines each existing and upcoming colocation operator, detailing the current and planned data centers, total white floor area, IT power capacity, and geographic location of these facilities. This comprehensive overview offers insight into both the present and future positioning of key players within the Dutch data center colocation market.
Netherlands has about 123 colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The market has the presence of both local and global operators, such as NorthC, Iron Mountain, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Digital Realty, Global Switch, and Switch Datacenters. The Netherlands data center colocation market has significant potential for growth during the forecast period. The average occupancy of data center facilities here is expected to reach over 94%, indicating that the vacancy rate will only be 6% or less by 2029.
Furthermore, Digital Realty holds the highest market share of over 16% in the Netherlands as of March 2024 regarding core shell power, with a capacity of over 124 MW. However, this share will likely change during the forecast period as many operators, such as CyrusOne, Switch Datacenters, NTT DATA, and a few others, are developing more data center facilities.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the Netherlands?
- What factors are driving the Netherlands data center colocation market?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the Netherlands by 2029?
- Who are the major colocation operators in the Netherlands data center industry?
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.
- The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- Market size available regarding Core Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.
- An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core shell area, power, and rack in the Netherlands and a comparison between Western European countries.
- The study of the existing Netherlands data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in the Netherlands by several industries.
- Study on sustainability status in the region
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Netherlands
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 123
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13
- Coverage: 46 locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in the Netherlands
- Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2023-2029)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|57
|Forecast Period
|2023 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$990 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1220 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.5%
|Regions Covered
|Netherlands
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Operators
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- NTT DATA
- Switch Datacenters
- CyrusOne
- Smartdc
- AtlasEdge
- Equinix
- atom86
- Bytesnet
- CapitaLand
- Cellnex
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Datacenter.com
- Eurofiber Cloud Infra
- Global Switch
- Interconnect
- Iron Mountain
- Keppel Data Centres
- NorthC
- Previder
- QTS Realty Trust
- Serverfarm
- Serverius
- Other Operators
New Operators
- cloudHQ
- Great Grey Investments
- Yondr
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Analyst
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
6.2. Western Europe vs Netherlands Colocation Market Comparison
7. Supply Demand Analysis
7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. Market by Utilized Area
7.3. Market by Utilized Racks
7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core Shell, Installed Utilized (Mw))
7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry
8. Market Growth Factors
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in the Netherlands
8.2. Sustainability Status in the Netherlands
8.3. Cloud Connectivity Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies
8.4. Cloud on Ramps Investment in the Netherlands
8.5. Submarine Cables Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Trends in the Market
10.2. Key Enablers Drivers in the Market
10.3. Key Restraints in the Market
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. New Operators
12. Quantitative Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvh4kg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209978128/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900