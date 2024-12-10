Evariste, a TechBio using mathematics and AI to design small molecule therapeutics, has entered into a preclinical research agreement with Orion Corporation, a leading Finnish pharmaceutical company.

As part of the agreement, Evariste will use its innovative discovery platform, Frobenius Discovery, to design small molecule inhibitors for a target selected by Orion. The collaboration will deploy Frobenius Discovery's full suite of proprietary machine learning algorithms, automated compound designers, and accelerated free energy calculations to deliver potential candidate molecules.

"We are excited to work together with Evariste in utilizing cutting-edge AI-driven molecular design and mathematical algorithms to accelerate our drug discovery process," said Emilia Väisänen, Head of Medicinal Chemistry at Orion.

Anna Hercot, CEO of Evariste, commented: "We are very excited to leverage the Frobenius Discovery platform and work with an outstanding team at Orion to help accelerate the delivery of new medicines to patients."

About Evariste

Evariste is a TechBio using mathematics and AI to develop small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Their AI-powered platform, Frobenius, identifies novel targets and biomarkers and designs drug candidates at unparalleled speed. Evariste aims to expand the frontiers of cancer treatment by discovering new targets and designing improved molecules.

Evariste's lead program is a PKMYT1 inhibitor, a kinase upregulated in multiple cancers. Evariste's platform has rapidly developed a preclinical candidate which inhibits PKMYT1 with best-in-class selectivity, avoiding toxicities associated with competitor programs and widening the potential therapeutic window.

About Orion

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

