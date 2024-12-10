DJ Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist (C024 LN) Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Dec-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 148.1975 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2330854 CODE: C024 LN ISIN: LU2572256746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572256746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C024 LN Sequence No.: 364306 EQS News ID: 2047989 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2047989&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2024 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)