Dienstag, 10.12.2024

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A1XA83 | ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39
Xetra
10.12.24
10:13 Uhr
0,853 Euro
-0,003
-0,37 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Vodafone Idea selects Tejas Networks to scale its backhaul capacity for 4G and 5G rollouts

Finanznachrichten News

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has entered into a three - year contract with Vodafone Idea Limited ("VIL"), a leading telecom service provider in India, to supply its industry-leading TJ1400 and TJ1600 packet and optical transmission products to augment Vodafone Idea's backhaul capacity and boost network performance across multiple telecom circles in the country.

Tejas Networks Logo

Mr. Jagbir Singh, CTO Vodafone Idea Limited said, "As VIL accelerates its pan-India 4G and 5G rollouts, it is critical to upgrade our backhaul network to be scalable, robust and future-ready to efficiently manage the expected growth in data traffic and rising bandwidth demands. We are pleased to welcome Tejas Networks as our wireline network partner in this journey towards VIL 2.0. Their state-of-the-art PTN and OTN products will play a key role in delivering a superior service experience for our customers."

Mr. Anand Athreya, CEO and Managing Director of Tejas Networks said, "We are proud to be selected as a partner of Vodafone Idea as they embark on an exciting journey to expand and create a nationwide 4G and 5G network in India. We believe that this is a reflection of our ability to design highly flexible and well-differentiated products that consistently align with the evolving needs of top-tier communication service providers such as VIL while drastically lowering the cost and energy per bit."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/4936143/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vodafone-idea-selects-tejas-networks-to-scale-its-backhaul-capacity-for-4g-and-5g-rollouts-302327076.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
