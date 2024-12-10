Scudi Announces UK EIS and SEIS Tax Status, Offering VC Investors Unique and Tax-Efficient Opportunities

Scudi supports businesses and employees through the current tough economic challenges

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scudi, the innovative fintech and HR-tech platform dedicated to empowering financial well-being among employees, is excited to announce its recent qualification for the UK's HMRC Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS). This recognition positions Scudi as a high-potential investment opportunity, while furthering its mission to enhance workplace wellbeing and financial literacy.

Scudi's award-winning subscription-based SaaS platform revolutionises payroll systems by providing employees with instant, fee-free access to earned wages. Designed to alleviate financial stress, Scudi integrates innovative technology with gamified financial education tools to empower responsible financial management. Scudi is available as a mobile app for the workforce and a SaaS platform for employers, HR and admin. The innovative payment infrastructure allows instant SEPA transfers ('faster payments') of earned wages directly into employees' bank accounts, using secure real-time processing via an EMI. In addition to helping meet the 'S' of ESG requirements, Scudi offers significant advantages to employers over other payroll systems.

With its new EIS status[1], Scudi becomes even more attractive to Venture Capital Investors by offering:

30% Income Tax Relief on investments

Capital Gains Tax Deferral for reinvested gains

Tax-Free Returns on share profits after three years

"Achieving EIS status is a testament to Scudi's commitment to innovation and impactful growth," said Rie DeCock, Scudi's Founder and CEO. "This milestone not only supports our vision of fostering financial resilience, but also offers significant benefits to our investors, aligning growth with meaningful impact. The advance assurance from HMRC for EIS and SEIS tax shelter for a capital raise of up to €1 million was a lengthy and thorough process, but one with a positive outcome!"

Why Scudi is the Right Investment

Meeting Demand: For employee-centric and ESG financial solutions.

Successfully Tested: Across four countries with ongoing partnerships in diverse sectors including retail, facilities and food.

Award-Winning Innovation: Recognised by international organisations for contributions to sustainability and HR-tech.

Call to Action

Scudi is raising up to €1 million in scale-up capital, offering ordinary equity shares.

About Scudi https://scudi.me

Founded in 2022, Scudi delivers instant access to wages, gamified financial education, and innovative payroll solutions to businesses and employees alike. Recognised as a trailblazer in fintech and HR-tech, Scudi addresses the financial challenges of today with solutions designed for tomorrow.

1. https://www.gov.uk/guidance/venture-capital-schemes-apply-for-the-enterprise-investment-scheme

For more information, contact Veera Johnson at veera@jca.vc or Rie DeCock at rie@scudi.me.

