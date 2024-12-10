BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The yen fell to near 2-week lows of 160.07 against the euro, 151.79 against the U.S. dollar and 172.64 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 159.38, 150.90 and 171.99, respectively.Against the pound, the yen edged down to 193.41 from an early high of 192.46.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 163.00 against the euro, 155.00 against the greenback, 175.00 against the franc and 197.00 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX