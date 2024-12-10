Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

Post-stabilisation notice

December 10, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

4NC3 EUR 500million preferred senior Notes

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45Y6 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 2.625% short first coupon until reset/call date, if not redeemed 3-M-Euribor + 72bp, reset date 8 December 2027, maturity date 8 December 2028 Stabilisation Coordinator: Commerzbank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.