Dienstag, 10.12.2024
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
10.12.24
12:24 Uhr
15,270 Euro
+0,405
+2,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 11:12 Uhr
193 Leser
Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

Post-stabilisation notice

December 10, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

4NC3 EUR 500million preferred senior Notes

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Guarantor (if any):

none

ISIN:

DE000CZ45Y6

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 500,000,000

Description:

2.625% short first coupon until reset/call date, if not redeemed 3-M-Euribor + 72bp, reset date 8 December 2027, maturity date 8 December 2028

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Commerzbank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


