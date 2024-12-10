Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10
Post-stabilisation notice
December 10, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AG
4NC3 EUR 500million preferred senior Notes
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000CZ45Y6
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 500,000,000
Description:
2.625% short first coupon until reset/call date, if not redeemed 3-M-Euribor + 72bp, reset date 8 December 2027, maturity date 8 December 2028
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Commerzbank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.