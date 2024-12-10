HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased in October after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.Industrial output rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in October, reversing a 0.2 percent contraction a month ago, which was the first fall in four months.Among the main industries, mining and quarrying output grew by 4.2 percent annually in October, and the chemical industry showed an expansion of 11.8 percent.Manufacturing production advanced 1.3 percent from last year, and that of the forest industry was 8.6 percent higher. Meanwhile, production in the metal industry decreased 2.7 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.8 percent, in contrast to a 1.9 percent fall in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX