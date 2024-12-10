Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
10.12.24
10:55 Uhr
7,000 Euro
+0,018
+0,26 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0067,02012:49
7,0067,01812:49
Dow Jones News
10.12.2024 11:58 Uhr
easyJet plc: Annual Report and Accounts

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Annual Report and Accounts 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Annual Report and Accounts 
10-Dec-2024 / 10:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
10 December 2024 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Annual Report and Accounts 
 
Further to the Final Results announcement released on 27 November 2024, the Company confirms that the Annual Report and 
Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2024 ("2024 Annual Report") has been made available to shareholders today and 
is available on the Company's website at https://corporate.easyjet.com. 
 
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1 and UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5, the 2024 Annual Report 
and Accounts has been submitted in unedited full text and structured electronic format to the National Storage 
Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
 
In case of queries please contact: 
 
Institutional investors and analysts 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 364317 
EQS News ID:  2048115 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048115&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2024 05:26 ET (10:26 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
