easyJet plc: Annual Report and Accounts

easyJet plc (EZJ) Annual Report and Accounts 10-Dec-2024 / 10:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 December 2024 easyJet plc (the "Company") Annual Report and Accounts Further to the Final Results announcement released on 27 November 2024, the Company confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2024 ("2024 Annual Report") has been made available to shareholders today and is available on the Company's website at https://corporate.easyjet.com. In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1 and UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5, the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts has been submitted in unedited full text and structured electronic format to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism In case of queries please contact: Institutional investors and analysts Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

