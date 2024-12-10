Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024
WKN: A2N8SZ | ISIN: US16965P2020
10.12.2024
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.: Chipmos Reports 2.8% Mom Increase In November 2024 Revenue, Down 2.1% Yoy

Finanznachrichten News

HSINCHU, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire -FirstCall / -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of November 2024. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$32.50 to US$1.00 as of November 29, 2024.

Revenue for the month of November 2024 was NT$1,834.6 million or US$56.4 million, representing an increase of 2.8% from October 2024, and a decrease of 2.1% from November 2023. The Company noted growth was led by a further stabilization in memory and a continued normalization in customer inventory levels.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


November 2024

October 2024

November 2023

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

1,834.6

1,784.9

1,873.9

2.8 %

-2.1 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

56.4

54.9

57.7

2.8 %

-2.1 %

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

[email protected]

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

[email protected]

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

