Dienstag, 10.12.2024

WKN: 910981 | ISIN: SG1F60858221 | Ticker-Symbol: SJX
Tradegate
10.12.24
09:24 Uhr
3,240 Euro
+0,027
+0,84 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
ST Engineering iDirect Releases Industry-first Breakthrough Multi-Orbit Capability



Pioneering satellite communication technology supports critical GEO/NGSO tracking and switching

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has released and is testing a new technology that enables tracking and switching between Geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) and Non-Geosynchronous Earth orbit (NGSO) satellites.

ST Engineering iDirect logo

An industry-first for seamless transitions between orbits, the breakthrough technology features a single tracking algorithm that provides operators with greater flexibility, enhancing connectivity in some of the world's most challenging environments. Currently undergoing on-orbit satellite testing (OSAT) with a major satellite operator, this capability enables services beyond GEO to true multi-orbit connectivity, playing a vital role in industries such as aviation and maritime, where uninterrupted connectivity across remote regions is essential.

ST Engineering iDirect's multi-orbit and switching technology is a scalable architecture that leverages an innovative tracking algorithm to deliver the necessary frequency and timing compensation for satellites in all orbits, enabling intelligent switching based on optimized service characteristics. This ensures fast and seamless transitions between satellite orbits, maintaining continuous service for end-users. ST Engineering iDirect's dynamic beam mapping technology guarantees rapid network acquisition and reliable beam switching, which is critical for maintaining connectivity as satellites traverse different orbital paths.

Sridhar Kuppanna, Senior Vice President of Engineering at ST Engineering iDirect, said, "Achieving seamless connectivity across multiple orbits has been a long-standing goal for the satellite industry, and we are proud to lead this breakthrough. Our current validation testing with a leading global operator sets a new standard, providing the flexibility, scalability, and performance needed to meet the demands of tomorrow's connected world."

The multi-orbit tracking and switching technology is already available for all customers on ST Engineering iDirect's Velocity® platform and will be available on Intuition, its next generation cloud-native satellite ground system.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523861/ST_Engineering_iDirect_logo__002_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/st-engineering-idirect-releases-industry-first-breakthrough-multi-orbit-capability-302326589.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
