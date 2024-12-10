SUANNUTRA Launches Innovative Platform for Dietary Supplement Concept Creation

Nutraceutical innovator advances product development and launches through customized digital approach

MADRID, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nutraceutical leader SUANNUTRA, S.L. has developed a digital platform, SuanBlend, to support its customers in creating novel products. The new interactive platform allows dietary supplement companies to dive into world of science-based ingredients and botanical extracts, combined with SUANNUTRA 's vast capabilities and know-how.

A New Blend with SuanBlend

SuanNutra's innovative custom blends service-SuanBlend-provides a comprehensive solution for the European Market. The new service combines the branded ingredients of Monteloeder, S.L., with the comprehensive functionals ingredients line of Gonmisol, S.L., both companies are subsidiaries of SUANNUTRA This comprehensive service provides a unique solution for companies seeking a strategic partner capable of supplying both high-value ingredients and scientific support.

Starting in early 2025, SUANNUTRA will launch an interactive platform wherein clients can create customized blend formulations targeting various health categories and beauty-from-within. The platform will offer a hands-on approach, giving clients greater flexibility and control over the formulation process and allowing them to experiment with various ingredient combinations. This will streamline optimization of their products according to market needs.

Challenges met

The inspiration behind launching the SuanBlend initiative arose from the growing need to seek cutting-edge solutions that stand out in the marketplace. As the demand for more advanced and effective solutions continues to rise, SUANNUTRA recognized the opportunity to provide new, bioactive compounds for users and to create formulations that help improve consumers' lifestyles. Differentiation and added value are key drivers that create value for companies in the industry.

"At SUANNUTRA, we are positioned to offer exactly the qualities that businesses are actively seeking, helping them stand out in a competitive market," states Mariana Ortega, Product Manager SUANNUTRA. "We truly care about our customers, especially when it comes to finding ways to support them. In particular, we maintain close relationships with our small, local customers across Europe, who often seek high-value formulations. These companies lack the equipment and blending capacity required to create high-value formulations. While they have great ideas, they sometimes need help navigating through the complexities of health claims, regulations, and market trends. Our portfolio boasts more than 1,200 certified ingredients, making it possible to easily create a full line of supplements that match consumers' diverse needs and preferences, ensuring optimal health benefits and satisfaction."

Multiple Problems, Two Solution Paths

SuanNutra provide two paths of solutions for small and medium businesses:

1.Predefined Formulations - SUANNUTRA offers readymade formulations that combine proprietary branded ingredients, supported by clinical studies, with other nutraceuticals that enhance the synergy of the blend. These predefined formulations have been carefully designed to meet the current market needs, offering effective, science-backed solutions. They are ideal for companies requiring a quick and reliable way to launch products with proven benefits.

2.Personalized Formulation guidance - SUANNUTRA provides personalized ideas for its customers. As a strategic partner, SuanNutra works closely with clients to help them create unique blend formulations that align with product goals and specified health benefits.

"Our insights include market trends in health and wellness, relevant regulations, EFSA claims they can use on the labels and clinical trials," explains Maria López, Product Manager of SUANNUTRA. "In addition, we advise on the synergy of different ingredients in the formulations and their proper dosage. With support online and face to face meetings, we help our clients stand out on the shelves with novel and effective supplements consumers demand."

"The digital platform, together with the consulting advice, save development time, minimize logistics and transportation, and shorten time-to-market. It is more economical for our customers, and better for the planet," adds Ortega. "We serve as one stop shop for small to medium companies in Europe that are looking for fresh ideas, partnering with them. We already have received excellent feedback for this service."

Case study

"A customer specializing in the women's health channel reached out to SUANNUTRA for advice on a new formula backed by scientific evidence that could help improve women's health on various levels, including sleep enhancement, sleep quality, reduction of hot flashes, and managing mood swings, among others," presents Stephanie Guillén Global Sales Director for SUANNUTRA. Through the SuanBlend platform, we were able to explore several options." The solution was incorporating RelaxPLX®, a proprietary botanical ingredient, backed by science. It can improve quality of sleep and revitalize mood to support mental clarity and a relaxed mindset. Together with additional ingredients, the composition offers holistic support to help women navigate menopause with greater comfort and emotional balance. The company can use the new compound in multiple delivery systems, including tablets, capsules, sticks, or gummies.





For more information, contact:

Press Contact Company contact NutriPR SUANNUTRA S.L. Liat Simha Mariana Ortega Tel: +972-9-9742893 Product Manager E-mail: liat@nutripr.com E-mail: info@monteloeder.com Twitter: @NutriPR_ Website: www.suannutra.com Website: www.nutripr.com







Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577578/SUANNUTRA.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/suannutra-launches-innovative-platform-for-dietary-supplement-concept-creation-302327291.html