Infinix Mobility: Infinix Introduces Vibrant New Colors for the HOT 50 Series: A Bold Lifestyle Statement for the New Year

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, is redefining its HOT 50 Series with vibrant new colors designed to inspire individuality and optimism as the new year begins. Under the theme "NEW YEAR, NEW HOT, NEW LUCK," these bold additions symbolize hope, energy, creativity, and growth. Paired with innovative materials like NanoFlex Fiber Leather and Dualscape Glass, the HOT 50 Series transforms technology into a lifestyle statement that empowers users to embrace 2025 with confidence and style.

The HOT 50 Pro+, the flagship of the series, exemplifies innovation and sophistication with its NanoFlex Fiber Leather finish. This groundbreaking material, featuring a refined lychee-textured surface, integrates seamlessly with the device's sleek frame, offering a luxurious and tactile experience. Measuring just 0.55mm thin, NanoFlex Fiber Leather combines a premium feel with exceptional durability, resisting sweat, skincare products, and enduring over 2,000[1] abrasion tests. Polished metallic accents further elevate its sophisticated aesthetic, ensuring a perfect balance of form and function.

Available in three inspiring colors-Aurora Green, symbolizing harmony and joy; Rising Red, radiating energy and fortune; and Blossom Pink, celebrating growth and flourishing aspirations-it redefines style and resilience. Complementing this premium material, the Pro+ features a World's Slimmest 3D-Curved SlimEdge Design, AMOLED display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass, and TÜV-certified 5-year fluency and 4-year long-lasting battery, making it a seamless companion for modern lifestyles.

The HOT 50 Series' design language is rooted in symbolism and style. The Glimmer Ladder Design, a hallmark feature across all models, reflects renewal and progress through its subtle gradients and elegant lines. These gradients create a sense of upward movement, symbolizing growth and positive transitions. At its core, the Glimmer Line combines a bold, straight line to signify closure of the past with a graceful arc that represents unfolding opportunities and fresh beginnings. This thoughtful attention to detail ties the series together, offering a cohesive and meaningful aesthetic.

The HOT 50 Pro and HOT 50, with their Dualscape Glass back panels, bring this design philosophy to life with sleek, reflective finishes that play with light and texture. These models are available in Blossom Pink and Dreamy Purple, two hues that enhance self-expression. Meanwhile, the HOT 50 5G debuts Dreamy Purple in NanoFlex Fiber Leather, combining bold color with rugged durability. The HOT 50i, also in Dreamy Purple, completes the lineup with a playful yet expressive design, appealing to younger users.

A Palette of Stories: Colors That Inspire

Each color in the HOT 50 Series tells a unique story, blending symbolism with style to inspire users as they step into the new year:

Aurora Green - Aurora-round | Around

Inspired by the warmth of the northern lights, Aurora Green represents harmony and joy. Encircling hope and happiness, it's a calming shade that accompanies you through every cherished moment of the new year.

Rising Red - Red-y | Ready

Radiating energy and fortune, Rising Red motivates users to stay ready for the challenges and opportunities of 2025. It's a bold, vibrant color that inspires momentum and confidence to embrace the future.

Blossom Pink - Grow-some | Growth

Blossom Pink celebrates flourishing dreams and the fruition of aspirations. This uplifting shade symbolizes growth and the beauty of nurturing your goals, letting every effort bloom beautifully in the year ahead.

Dreamy Purple - Dear-me | Let Your Dreams Come True

Dreamy Purple embodies imagination and boundless potential, encouraging users to believe in themselves and turn their aspirations into reality. It's a hue that sparks creativity and ambition, making every dream feel within reach.

The HOT 50 Series is more than just a smartphone-it's a bold lifestyle statement crafted for Gen Z and young trendsetters. By combining premium materials, vibrant colors, and symbolic designs, the series transforms technology into a reflection of individuality, confidence, and self-expression. Whether starting the year with a fresh perspective or making a bold style statement, the HOT 50 Series is the perfect companion for 2025.

The new color variants of the HOT 50 Series will roll out in select regions worldwide, with availability based on local launch schedules. For more information, visit www.infinixmobility.com.

[1] Test data comes from Infinix Labs.

About Infinix

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries and regions, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ .

