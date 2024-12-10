WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $564.93 million, or $32.52 per share. This compares with $593.46 million, or $32.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $33.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $4.279 billion from $4.190 billion last year.AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q1): $564.93 Mln. vs. $593.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $32.52 vs. $32.55 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.279 Bln vs. $4.190 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX