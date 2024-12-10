WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):Earnings: -$21 million in Q1 vs. -$39 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.35 in Q1 vs. -$0.67 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $10 million or $0.16 per share for the period.Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $7.871 billion in Q1 vs. $7.552 billion in the same period last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.80 Full year revenue guidance: $30.6 - $31.0 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX