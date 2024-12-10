BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Geopolitical development might be the focus on Tuesday, as there are no major corporate announcements today.Gold ticked higher, while the dollar held steady ahead of key U.S. consumer and producer inflation readings scheduled this week. Oil prices fell slightly.Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly down.Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 26.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 49.75 points.The U.S. major averages finished Monday firmly in negative territory. The Dow fell 240.59 points or 0.5 percent to 44,401.93, the Nasdaq slid 123.08 points or 0.6 percent to 19,736.69 and the S&P 500 declined 37.42 points or 0.6 percent to 6,052.85.On the economic front, the three-year auction will be held at 1.00 am ET.The Productivity and Costs for the third quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 2.2 percent, while it was up 2.2 percent in the prior quarter.Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.59 percent at 3,422.66. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended half a percent lower at 20,311.28.Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.53 percent to 39,367.58 while the broader Topix index ended 0.25 percent higher at 2,741.41.Australian stocks closed lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.36 percent to 8,393 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.43 percent at 8,650.European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 44.64 points or 0.60 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 12.86 points or 0.06 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 41.98 points or 0.50 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 56.58 points or 0.48 percent.Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.26 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX