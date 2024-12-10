Perceptyx Report Reveals the Ten Attributes of a Fulfilling Career

Extensive study of U.S. and European workers finds women report fewer attributes necessary for career fulfillment

Researchers at Perceptyx surveyed a total of 8,423 workers across the U.S. and Europe in a two-part scientific study to determine the predictors and outcomes of a fulfilling career.

Researchers at Perceptyx's Center for Workforce Transformation surveyed a total of 8,423 workers across the U.S. and Europe in a two-part scientific study to determine the predictors and outcomes of a fulfilling career. They found that career fulfillment depends on ten attributes: Career Pride, Identity, Career-Life Integration, Stability, Purpose, Values Alignment, Autonomy, Connectedness, Growth & Development, and Organisational Satisfaction.

The ideal number of attributes for a fulfilling career is eight or more. Workers with eight attributes are 2.6x more likely to say they are satisfied with their life and 3x more likely to choose the same career again than those who excel in just one or two - even if those one or two attributes are traditional hallmarks of achievement, such as Stability (financial success) or Purpose (making a difference in the world).

"We're bombarded with ever-changing messages about the secrets to career success. One year we hear we need purpose-led careers. The next, the quiet quitters and bare minimum Monday advocates are telling us it's about life-work balance. The truth is, achieving real career fulfillment isn't about excelling in just one area. It requires alignment across personal, professional, and organisational dimensions. In short, you need a little bit of a lot of things to feel fulfilled by your career," said Emily Killham, Senior Director and Head of the Center for Workforce Transformation at Perceptyx. "Unfortunately, with almost 40% of respondents having fewer than three attributes, many workers' careers are not bringing them the fulfillment they deserve."

Gender Differences

The study found that 31% of men have at least eight attributes, while only 28% of women have reached this milestone, a statistically significant difference. Men also scored higher on each attribute. In particular, men were more likely to score highly on Stability (financial success) and Identity (feeling that their greatest accomplishments in life are career-related and that their career is a primary factor in life decisions).

"This study takes a broad look at how men and women compare across all aspects of their career," said Killham. "Interestingly, we found that men and women need the same things in order to feel fulfilled, but women are less likely to feel they've achieved them. We see the persistent gender pay gap reflected in the finding that women are less likely to feel they have Stability. But it was surprising to also find that women are less likely to feel their career represents who they are and their values."

Older vs. Younger Workers

Collecting the attributes necessary for a fulfilling career doesn't happen overnight. This can make it more difficult for younger workers. Only about 20% of survey respondents in Generation Z have accumulated the magic number of eight attributes, while that number is more than 35% for Baby Boomers. Regardless of generation, the impact on outcomes is similar when you reach that threshold. One notable generational difference: the youngest workers were most in need of Career-Life Integration to minimize stress, well above the other attributes, while older generations indicated that other attributes, such as Organisational Satisfaction and Values Alignment are more important.

Why Career Fulfillment Matters for Both Employees and Employers

A fulfilling career transforms an employee's day-to-day experience, positively impacts their physical and mental health, reduces stress, and fosters long-term life satisfaction. The effects are also felt by the organisations that employ them since fulfilled employees are more productive, innovative, and loyal - all critical drivers of business success.

For example, compared to workers with only two or fewer career attributes, those with eight or more are 1.6x more likely to say their productivity and quality of work have increased in the past year. They are also 2.8x more likely to say their physical health is improving, 2.5x more likely to say their mental health is improving, and 2x more likely to have low stress levels.

A detailed breakdown of the ten attributes and all the research findings can be found in " A Formula for Fulfilling Work: The 10 Attributes that Drive Personal and Organizational Impact ."

Research Methodology

Researchers fielded a survey encompassing more than 100 items to 1,521 workers across the U.S. to identify the attributes of a fulfilling career. Findings were analysed using psychometrics to determine the ten most important attributes. A second survey was developed using the new ten-attribute measure and fielded to an additional 6,902 workers in the U.S. and Europe to study the outcomes of career fulfillment. For more details on the research methodology, view the report .

