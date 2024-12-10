GreetEat Corp. Announces Beta Launch of Its Virtual Dining Platform, Now Open for Early Access

GreetEat Corp. (OTC PINK:REPO), a technology company dedicated to connecting people over virtual dining experiences, today announced the launch of its innovative platform for facilitating remote meetings, events and celebrations. This exclusive early access program invites users to join the platform and participate in its evolution before the full public launch. GreetEat is designed to bring people together over a personalized meal, wherever they may be.

During the beta phase, users will have the opportunity to explore GreetEat's features, provide feedback, and help shape the final version of the platform. GreetEat encourages anyone interested in being part of this exciting new venture to sign up for the beta by visiting GreetEat.com and creating an account.

"We are incredibly excited to officially open up the beta version of GreetEat," said Vishal Patel, CEO of GreetEat Corp. "This is a crucial step in our journey, and we're looking forward to hearing feedback from our early adopters. Our goal is to build a platform that allows users to engage and collaborate with their clients, colleagues and business partners over memorable and meaningful dining experiences."

How to Sign Up for the GreetEat Beta:

Visit GreetEat.com: Head to www.GreetEat.com from your desktop or mobile device. Create an Account: Click on "Sign Up" and fill out a simple form with your basic information. This will allow you to access all of the features available in the beta version. Explore and Participate: Once signed up, users can begin hosting their own gatherings and exploring features such as scheduling, setting budgets, and expense tracking. Provide Feedback: Beta participants are encouraged to share their experiences and suggestions for improvement through GreetEat's feedback channels.

Benefits of Joining the Beta:

Exclusive Early Access : Beta users will be the first to experience GreetEat's features, offering them a head start in creating and attending social dining events.

Direct Influence : Participants have the unique opportunity to shape the future of the platform by providing insights and feedback directly to the development team.

Community Building: Be part of an exclusive group of food enthusiasts and hosts as GreetEat builds its community from the ground up.

"We've worked hard to create a platform that allows people to form real connections over a shared meal, no matter the distance. This beta launch is the next step toward bringing our vision to life," added Patel. "We can't wait for users to dive into GreetEat. Their feedback will be instrumental to making the platform even better as we continue working on improvements and new features for the future."

Media Contact:

Name: Annie Lee

Email: investor@greeteat.com

https://greeteat.com/corp.html

About GreetEat Corporation:

GreetEat Corporation, currently trading under the name National Asset Recovery Corporation - ticker REPO on the OTC Pink, is a technology company that was created to connect colleagues, business partners, customers and prospects to food services during virtual meetings or conferences. GreetEat provides a simple to use proprietary platform to host a video conference and send the guests a food delivery voucher at the same time. The goal is to create an efficient bridge to both a business meal, and a secure video conference accessible to anyone in a remote environment. This process allows the host to avoid expensive catering and venue costs while allowing the guests to order a meal from their favorite participating local provider. It is the Company's intention to cease to do business as a debt recovery service to concentrate on engineering its platform and gaining market share. The food delivery market segment alone is estimated to be 220 billion USD with an anticipated annual growth rate of 10%. Steps have been taken to develop strategic relationships with global participants in this market segment. The company is also developing other custom host capabilities and options that it intends to implement in the near future.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company's business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the management. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to obtain FINRA approval for the proposed name change, market conditions, and other factors beyond the company's control. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View the original press release on accesswire.com