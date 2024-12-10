BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased in October from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.The trade deficit rose to EUR 291.9 million in October from EUR 205.3 million in the corresponding month last year. In September, the shortfall was EUR 264.2 million.As compared to last year, exports climbed 1.3 percent, and imports grew by 5.8 percent.On a monthly basis, both exports and imports surged by 10.0 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively, in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX