Bybit Launches On-Chain Earn: Up to 3% APR with $cmETH and Guaranteed ETH Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the launch of its cmETH On-Chain Earn Party , offering users the opportunity to earn up to 3% APR by pledging $cmETH during the event period from Dec. 2, 2024, 10:00 UTC, to Feb. 28, 2025, 23:59 UTC.

This innovative program is designed to simplify Ethereum staking, providing guaranteed bonus ETH yields, seamless daily payouts, and effortless one-click convenience. Bybit On-Chain Earn continues its commitment to delivering user-focused solutions that maximize rewards and reduce complexity for its community.

Why Choose $cmETH with Bybit?

Guaranteed Bonus Yield in ETH:

Bybit eliminates the challenge of managing multiple staking rewards by offering a guaranteed ETH bonus yield for $cmETH holders, simplifying the staking process.

Daily Payouts:

Enjoy daily ETH distributions directly credited to your Funding Account for effortless earnings access.

One-Click Convenience:

Bybit makes staking easy with a seamless process to mint $cmETH from ETH or restake $mETH to $cmETH with just one click.

"At Bybit, we are committed to empowering our community with innovative and user-friendly crypto solutions," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. "With On-Chain Earn, we're providing an effortless and rewarding way for users to make the most of their holdings, reaffirming our dedication to simplifying the crypto experience while maximizing benefits."

Bybit's On-Chain Earn reflects its dedication to empowering users with simple, efficient, and rewarding cryptocurrency solutions. To learn more about eligibility, snapshot criteria, and additional details, visit the Bybit On-Chain Earn page .

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

