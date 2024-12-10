Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 15:48 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Launches On-Chain Earn: Up to 3% APR with $cmETH and Guaranteed ETH Rewards

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the launch of its cmETH On-Chain Earn Party, offering users the opportunity to earn up to 3% APR by pledging $cmETH during the event period from Dec. 2, 2024, 10:00 UTC, to Feb. 28, 2025, 23:59 UTC.

Bybit Launches On-Chain Earn: Up to 3% APR with $cmETH and Guaranteed ETH Rewards

This innovative program is designed to simplify Ethereum staking, providing guaranteed bonus ETH yields, seamless daily payouts, and effortless one-click convenience. Bybit On-Chain Earn continues its commitment to delivering user-focused solutions that maximize rewards and reduce complexity for its community.

Why Choose $cmETH with Bybit?

  • Guaranteed Bonus Yield in ETH:
    Bybit eliminates the challenge of managing multiple staking rewards by offering a guaranteed ETH bonus yield for $cmETH holders, simplifying the staking process.
  • Daily Payouts:
    Enjoy daily ETH distributions directly credited to your Funding Account for effortless earnings access.
  • One-Click Convenience:
    Bybit makes staking easy with a seamless process to mint $cmETH from ETH or restake $mETH to $cmETH with just one click.

"At Bybit, we are committed to empowering our community with innovative and user-friendly crypto solutions," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. "With On-Chain Earn, we're providing an effortless and rewarding way for users to make the most of their holdings, reaffirming our dedication to simplifying the crypto experience while maximizing benefits."

Bybit's On-Chain Earn reflects its dedication to empowering users with simple, efficient, and rewarding cryptocurrency solutions. To learn more about eligibility, snapshot criteria, and additional details, visit the Bybit On-Chain Earn page.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

Bybit Logo

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577753/Bybit_Launches_On_Chain_Earn_Up_3__APR__cmETH_Guaranteed_ETH.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-on-chain-earn-up-to-3-apr-with-cmeth-and-guaranteed-eth-rewards-302327647.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.