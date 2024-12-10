Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10
[10.12.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.12.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,436,943.00
|USD
|0
|63,356,133.71
|7.5094
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.12.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,644,612.00
|EUR
|0
|21,841,308.26
|5.9928
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.12.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,687,186.60
|10.0597
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.12.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,091,919.49
|8.3098
