WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

10 December 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2024

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732


