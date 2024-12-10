AutoZone, Inc.: AutoZone 1st Quarter Total Company Same Store Sales Increase 1.8%; Domestic Same Store Sales Increase 0.3%; 1st Quarter EPS of $32.52

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $4.3 billion for its first quarter (12 weeks) ended November 23, 2024, an increase of 2.1% from the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (12 weeks). Same store sales, or sales for our domestic and international stores open at least one year, are as follows:

Constant Currency 12 Weeks 12 Weeks* Domestic 0.3 % 0.3 % International 1.0 % 13.7 % Total Company 0.4 % 1.8 % * Excludes impacts from fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.

For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 53.0%, an increase of 16 basis points versus the prior year driven by higher merchandise margins. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 33.3% versus last year at 32.6%.

Operating profit decreased 0.9% to $841.1 million. Net income for the quarter was $564.9 million compared to $593.5 million in the same period last year, while diluted earnings per share were $32.52 compared to last year at $32.55.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 160 thousand shares of its common stock during the first quarter, at an average price per share of $3,156, for a total investment of $505.2 million. Since the inception of the share repurchase program, the Company has repurchased a total of 155 million shares of its common stock, at an average price of $241, for a total investment of $37.5 billion. At the end of the first quarter, the Company had $1.7 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

The Company's inventory increased 8.7% over the same period last year and net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $166 thousand versus negative $197 thousand last year and negative $163 thousand last quarter.

"I would like to thank all our AutoZoners across the globe for their efforts in helping us deliver solid first quarter results. We were pleased with the progress in our DIY same store sales result from the prior quarter as average ticket and traffic trends improved. Our domestic Commercial sales were up 3.2% and we were encouraged by the improving trends seen at the end of the quarter. Our international businesses continued to perform well with same store sales up just under 14% on a constant currency basis. While currency rate moves depressed reported sales and earnings growth, our international performance remains encouraging as we continue to focus on opening more stores in these markets. We feel we are well positioned for growth heading into the remainder of the fiscal year, as we believe the initiatives we have in place to improve customer service and grow market share are on track. As we continue to invest in our business, we remain committed to our disciplined approach of a focus on increasing earnings and operating cash flow, all while delivering strong shareholder value," said Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the quarter ended November 23, 2024, AutoZone opened 23 new stores in the U.S., six in Mexico and five in Brazil for a total of 34 new stores. As of November 23, 2024, the Company had 6,455 stores in the U.S., 800 in Mexico and 132 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,387.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, December 10, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its first quarter results. This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone's website at www.autozone.com by clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode 205511. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 51442 through December 24, 2024.

This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and share-based expense ("EBITDAR"). The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company's comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company's capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and typically use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," "seek," "may," "could" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience, historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather, including extreme temperatures and natural disasters; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to financing on favorable terms; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; public health issues; inflation, including wage inflation; exchange rates; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees, including members of management; construction delays; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; issues relating to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges associated with doing business in and expanding into international markets; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; tariffs; new accounting standards; our ability to execute our growth initiatives; and other business interruptions. These and other risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect our business and are discussed in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section in Item 1A under Part 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. However, it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com

Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022, jennifer.hughes@autozone.com

AutoZone's 1st Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

1st Quarter, FY2025

(in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Results 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended November 23, 2024 November 18, 2023 Net sales $ 4,279,641 $ 4,190,277 Cost of sales 2,011,584 1,976,261 Gross profit 2,268,057 2,214,016 Operating, SG&A expenses 1,426,908 1,365,412 Operating profit (EBIT) 841,149 848,604 Interest expense, net 107,629 91,384 Income before taxes 733,520 757,220 Income tax expense 168,587 163,757 Net income $ 564,933 $ 593,463 Net income per share: Basic $ 33.40 $ 33.51 Diluted $ 32.52 $ 32.55 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,913 17,709 Diluted 17,370 18,234 Selected Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) November 23, 2024 November 18, 2023 August 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 304,018 $ 282,981 $ 298,172 Merchandise inventories 6,274,070 5,774,467 6,155,218 Current assets 7,420,550 6,956,801 7,306,759 Property and equipment, net 6,281,103 5,713,157 6,183,539 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,086,857 2,998,672 3,057,780 Total assets 17,465,762 16,292,570 17,176,538 Accounts payable 7,498,696 7,182,948 7,355,701 Current liabilities 8,888,570 8,785,622 8,714,243 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,982,977 2,910,727 2,960,174 Total Debt 9,012,539 8,583,523 9,024,381 Stockholders' deficit (4,672,921 ) (5,213,671 ) (4,749,614 ) Working capital (1,468,020 ) (1,828,821 ) (1,407,484 )

AutoZone's 1st Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR

(in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) Trailing 4 Quarters November 23, 2024 November 18, 2023 Net income $ 2,633,897 $ 2,582,571 Add: Interest expense 467,823 340,033 Income tax expense 679,533 676,953 EBIT 3,781,253 3,599,557 Add: Depreciation and amortization 562,704 508,548 Rent expense(1) 454,189 412,210 Share-based expense 109,450 96,995 EBITDAR $ 4,907,596 $ 4,617,310 Debt $ 9,012,539 $ 8,583,523 Financing lease liabilities 388,847 285,145 Add: Rent x 6(1) 2,725,134 2,473,260 Adjusted debt $ 12,126,520 $ 11,341,928 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.5 2.5 Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

(in thousands, except ROIC) Trailing 4 Quarters November 23, 2024 November 18, 2023 Net income $ 2,633,897 $ 2,582,571 Adjustments: Interest expense 467,823 340,033 Rent expense(1) 454,189 412,210 Tax effect(2) (189,013 ) (156,466 ) Adjusted after-tax return $ 3,366,896 $ 3,178,348 Average debt(3) $ 8,849,457 $ 7,392,640 Average stockholders' deficit(3) (4,862,353 ) (4,377,447 ) Add: Rent x 6(1) 2,725,134 2,473,260 Average financing lease liabilities(3) 349,471 291,567 Invested capital $ 7,061,709 $ 5,780,020 Adjusted After-Tax ROIC 47.7 % 55.0 % (1)The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the trailing four quarters ended November 23, 2024 and November 18, 2023.

Trailing 4 Quarters (in thousands) November 23, 2024 November 18, 2023 Total lease cost, per ASC 842 $ 602,034 $ 536,217 Less: Financing lease interest and amortization

(108,665 ) (90,864 ) Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance (39,180 ) (33,143 ) Rent expense $ 454,189 $ 412,210 (2)Effective tax rate over the trailing four quarters ended November 23, 2024 and November 18, 2023 was 20.5% and 20.8%, respectively.

(3)All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances.

Other Selected Financial Information

(in thousands) November 23, 2024 November 18, 2023 Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998) $ 37,491,245 $ 35,316,947 Remaining share repurchase authorization ($) 1,658,755 333,053 Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998) 155,341 154,612 Shares outstanding, end of quarter 16,810 17,326 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended November 23, 2024 November 18, 2023 Depreciation and amortization $ 133,173 $ 120,224 Cash flow from operations 811,803 830,259 Capital spending 247,035 235,428