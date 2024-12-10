TraceGains Recognized as a 2024 Top Software & Technology Solution by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Networked ecosystem awarded for setting new benchmark in Environmental, Social, and Governance readiness and compliance in food and beverage industry

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains , the leading provider of networked compliance, quality, and innovation solutions in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, today announced Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive have honored the company as a 2024 Top Software & Technology Solution in the Procurement/ERP Software category.

This award spotlights new-to-market products and enhancements to existing software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain space. Honorees are vetted by Food Logistics' and Supply & Demand Chain Executive's editorial staff.

TraceGains was selected for its innovative integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) solutions for the food and beverage industry. The company recently broadened its impact in ESG through a growing network of strategic partnerships including global leaders DitchCarbon, HowGood, Sedex, and Sustained. These collaborations significantly elevate the visibility and manageability of ESG efforts across the worldwide supply chain. With exclusive insights into item-level climate impact data, TraceGains enables brands to measure the environmental footprint of individual ingredients and products, bringing climate impact data to the forefront of procurement and R&D processes, facilitating material evaluation, sustainability score comparison, and innovative product development.

"With these new integrations, brands can make informed, sustainable sourcing decisions early in the product life cycle, enhancing product formulation, specification development, and supplier performance management," said Gary Iles, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Business Development. "As ESG becomes increasingly top of mind across the F&B industry, we're honored to be recognized by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for our dedication to helping brands access and operationalize environmental intelligence to meet ESG goals and advance more sustainable supply chains."

About TraceGains

Founded in 2008, TraceGains has revolutionized the food and beverage industry with the first Source-to-Shelf networked ecosystem. By digitizing processes and insights using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), TraceGains provides comprehensive solutions for compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, new product development, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and packaging in collaboration with Esko and other Veralto companies. Our clients capitalize on these tools to navigate the complexities of the global food and beverage industry, ensuring safer, compliant products reach customers faster and at reduced costs, thereby creating a competitive edge in their market launches.

Trusted by over 1,500 global clients, including more than half of the top 100 food and beverage manufacturers, the TraceGains network connects brands to their supply chain, then applies AI and ESG to enrich data and automate processes across its vast global ecosystem of 100,000 supplier locations and over 600,000 ingredients and products.

