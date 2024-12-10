BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 December 2024, all 16 resolutions were duly passed on a poll. These results were published on the Company's website on 10 December and can be found at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/proxy-statement/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust-plc-agm-proxy-voting-results-2024.pdf



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 17,707,396 99.83 29,343 0.17 18.11 14,992 Resolution 2 17,493,365 99.19 143,383 0.81 18.01 104,229 Resolution 3 17,732,466 99.99 901 0.01 18.11 18,364 Resolution 4 17,618,693 99.52 85,539 0.48 18.08 47,499 Resolution 5 15,908,411 89.91 1,784,456 10.09 18.07 58,864 Resolution 6 17,609,535 99.46 96,172 0.54 18.08 46,024 Resolution 7 17,641,090 99.64 64,617 0.36 18.08 46,024 Resolution 8 17,580,119 99.26 131,194 0.74 18.09 36,878 Resolution 9 17,645,909 99.72 48,961 0.28 18.07 56,861 Resolution 10 17,690,166 99.94 10,370 0.06 18.07 51,195 Resolution 11 17,264,215 98.19 317,512 1.81 17.95 168,234 Resolution 12 17,596,145 99.45 97,655 0.55 18.07 57,931 Resolution 13 17,520,346 99.20 141,279 0.80 18.04 90,106 Resolution 14 16,704,407 94.34 1,002,761 5.66 18.08 44,563 Resolution 15 17,598,476 99.56 77,102 0.44 18.05 76,153 Resolution 16 17,583,116 99.48 92,462 0.52 18.05 76,153



*Available Voting Rights equals 97,928,344







10 December 2024