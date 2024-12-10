Anzeige
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 17:36 Uhr
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 December 2024, all 16 resolutions were duly passed on a poll. These results were published on the Company's website on 10 December and can be found at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/proxy-statement/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust-plc-agm-proxy-voting-results-2024.pdf


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For


%

Votes
Against


%

% of Available Voting Rights*

Votes
Withheld

Resolution 1

17,707,396

99.83

29,343

0.17

18.11

14,992

Resolution 2

17,493,365

99.19

143,383

0.81

18.01

104,229

Resolution 3

17,732,466

99.99

901

0.01

18.11

18,364

Resolution 4

17,618,693

99.52

85,539

0.48

18.08

47,499

Resolution 5

15,908,411

89.91

1,784,456

10.09

18.07

58,864

Resolution 6

17,609,535

99.46

96,172

0.54

18.08

46,024

Resolution 7

17,641,090

99.64

64,617

0.36

18.08

46,024

Resolution 8

17,580,119

99.26

131,194

0.74

18.09

36,878

Resolution 9

17,645,909

99.72

48,961

0.28

18.07

56,861

Resolution 10

17,690,166

99.94

10,370

0.06

18.07

51,195

Resolution 11

17,264,215

98.19

317,512

1.81

17.95

168,234

Resolution 12

17,596,145

99.45

97,655

0.55

18.07

57,931

Resolution 13

17,520,346

99.20

141,279

0.80

18.04

90,106

Resolution 14

16,704,407

94.34

1,002,761

5.66

18.08

44,563

Resolution 15

17,598,476

99.56

77,102

0.44

18.05

76,153

Resolution 16

17,583,116

99.48

92,462

0.52

18.05

76,153


*Available Voting Rights equals 97,928,344



10 December 2024



Release
© 2024 PR Newswire
