BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Results of Annual General Meeting
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 December 2024, all 16 resolutions were duly passed on a poll. These results were published on the Company's website on 10 December and can be found at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/proxy-statement/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust-plc-agm-proxy-voting-results-2024.pdf
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
Votes
Votes
% of Available Voting Rights*
Votes
Resolution 1
17,707,396
99.83
29,343
0.17
18.11
14,992
Resolution 2
17,493,365
99.19
143,383
0.81
18.01
104,229
Resolution 3
17,732,466
99.99
901
0.01
18.11
18,364
Resolution 4
17,618,693
99.52
85,539
0.48
18.08
47,499
Resolution 5
15,908,411
89.91
1,784,456
10.09
18.07
58,864
Resolution 6
17,609,535
99.46
96,172
0.54
18.08
46,024
Resolution 7
17,641,090
99.64
64,617
0.36
18.08
46,024
Resolution 8
17,580,119
99.26
131,194
0.74
18.09
36,878
Resolution 9
17,645,909
99.72
48,961
0.28
18.07
56,861
Resolution 10
17,690,166
99.94
10,370
0.06
18.07
51,195
Resolution 11
17,264,215
98.19
317,512
1.81
17.95
168,234
Resolution 12
17,596,145
99.45
97,655
0.55
18.07
57,931
Resolution 13
17,520,346
99.20
141,279
0.80
18.04
90,106
Resolution 14
16,704,407
94.34
1,002,761
5.66
18.08
44,563
Resolution 15
17,598,476
99.56
77,102
0.44
18.05
76,153
Resolution 16
17,583,116
99.48
92,462
0.52
18.05
76,153
*Available Voting Rights equals 97,928,344
10 December 2024
