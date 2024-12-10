Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Admission of New Ordinary Shares and New ISIN

Admission of New Ordinary Shares and New ISIN

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company")(LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for blood diseases, wishes to provide a further update on the admission of the New Ordinary Shares (as defined below) further to the passing of all resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on 9 December 2024.

At the Meeting, resolutions were passed to approve the subdivision and reclassification of the Company's existing 1,401,815,988 ordinary shares (the "Existing Ordinary Shares") by 1:2 so that each Existing Ordinary Share was subdivided and reclassified into 1 new ordinary share of £0.000025 each (the "New Ordinary Shares") and 1 deferred share of £0.009975 each (the "Deferred Shares"), followed by a consolidation of the New Ordinary Shares by 400:1 so that every 400 New Ordinary Shares were consolidated into 1 New Ordinary Share of £0.01 each (the "Capital Reorganisation"). As a result of the approval of the Capital Reorganisation, the Company has 3,504,539 New Ordinary Shares in issue.

Admission in respect of such New Ordinary Shares to the transition category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange will become effective and dealings in those New Ordinary Shares is expected on 13 December 2024. As a result of the Capital Reorganisation, the ISIN of the New Ordinary Shares will change from GB00BYX3WZ24 to GB00BQVXM815.

The Deferred Shares have no right to vote or participate in the capital of the Company (save as set out in the Company's Articles of Association) and the Company will not issue any certificates or credit CREST accounts in respect of them. The Deferred Shares will not be admitted to trading on any exchange.

The rights of the New Ordinary Shares and the Deferred Shares are set out in the new Articles of Association as adopted by the Company on 9th December 2024.

The above figure of 3,504,539 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

