Dienstag, 10.12.2024
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
10.12.24
16:04 Uhr
8,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1508,35018:55
8,2008,30018:38
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 17:54 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

10 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 673.394p. The highest price paid per share was 675.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 669.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,915,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,838,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1006

674.000

16:02:48

37

674.200

16:01:46

83

674.200

16:01:46

30

674.200

16:01:46

407

674.200

16:01:46

125

674.200

16:01:46

506

674.200

16:01:46

488

674.000

15:58:46

811

673.800

15:58:46

1350

674.200

15:57:20

882

673.800

15:53:14

257

673.800

15:53:14

1336

674.200

15:48:51

287

674.200

15:44:35

125

674.200

15:44:35

435

674.200

15:44:35

506

674.200

15:44:35

1154

674.200

15:44:35

1093

673.600

15:40:57

349

674.000

15:36:52

394

674.000

15:36:52

349

674.000

15:36:52

123

674.000

15:36:52

821

674.800

15:33:17

404

674.800

15:33:17

750

675.000

15:32:55

1275

675.000

15:32:55

470

675.000

15:32:55

1

675.000

15:32:53

3

674.800

15:29:13

646

674.800

15:29:13

842

674.800

15:29:13

842

674.800

15:29:13

1166

674.400

15:25:27

125

674.200

15:19:50

506

674.200

15:19:50

186

674.200

15:19:50

1302

674.000

15:13:40

116

674.200

15:13:22

1025

674.200

15:13:22

5

674.200

15:12:25

477

674.200

15:09:04

738

674.200

15:09:04

1193

674.200

15:05:38

402

674.200

15:01:45

618

674.200

15:01:45

216

674.200

15:01:45

1336

674.200

14:59:22

902

674.200

14:58:34

483

674.200

14:58:34

1247

674.600

14:51:59

1347

674.800

14:51:59

316

674.600

14:48:26

1062

674.600

14:48:26

938

674.600

14:48:26

286

674.600

14:48:26

21

674.400

14:45:54

125

674.400

14:45:54

206

674.400

14:45:54

506

674.400

14:45:54

172

674.400

14:44:54

1999

674.400

14:44:54

1685

674.000

14:39:28

117

674.000

14:39:28

1

673.800

14:36:10

125

674.200

14:34:01

1081

674.200

14:34:01

506

674.200

14:34:01

506

674.400

14:34:01

136

674.400

14:34:01

1340

673.600

14:26:16

1224

673.600

14:20:05

389

673.600

14:17:31

389

673.600

14:17:31

424

673.600

14:17:31

1312

672.400

14:06:51

116

672.600

13:59:53

1094

672.600

13:59:53

251

673.200

13:53:04

890

673.200

13:53:04

181

673.400

13:50:13

1000

673.400

13:50:13

1264

674.000

13:43:00

625

673.800

13:41:08

1317

673.200

13:31:51

1305

673.600

13:26:29

625

673.400

13:22:07

625

673.400

13:22:07

201

673.200

13:13:28

168

673.200

13:13:28

539

673.200

13:13:28

1165

672.600

13:03:00

897

672.000

12:50:30

390

672.000

12:50:30

1026

672.000

12:46:53

122

672.000

12:46:53

752

673.000

12:35:57

454

673.000

12:35:57

657

673.200

12:30:26

630

673.200

12:30:26

1380

673.200

12:13:15

1464

673.400

12:12:23

1274

672.000

12:06:30

154

672.200

12:05:51

493

672.200

12:05:51

293

672.000

12:05:51

1232

672.200

12:05:14

1174

672.200

12:05:02

1307

672.400

12:02:42

1219

672.600

11:51:30

551

673.400

11:40:27

826

673.400

11:40:27

1203

673.200

11:32:41

574

672.200

11:21:47

574

672.200

11:21:47

199

672.200

11:21:47

1257

672.400

11:11:00

56

672.400

11:11:00

293

672.400

11:01:06

879

672.400

11:01:06

1341

672.800

10:59:38

1742

673.200

10:59:37

581

671.200

10:35:55

641

671.200

10:35:55

1390

671.400

10:30:59

1328

671.000

10:22:11

1326

672.800

10:18:20

1149

674.000

10:06:40

602

674.000

09:59:08

596

674.000

09:59:08

173

674.000

09:59:08

547

672.800

09:50:10

713

672.800

09:50:10

126

673.200

09:48:09

1163

673.200

09:48:09

1355

674.600

09:35:37

1356

674.800

09:28:00

1118

675.000

09:17:35

1238

675.400

09:10:54

1314

674.600

08:59:19

893

674.000

08:51:36

283

674.000

08:51:36

1098

675.000

08:45:39

123

675.000

08:45:39

1114

674.400

08:32:01

400

672.800

08:26:34

755

672.800

08:26:34

1318

670.800

08:11:24

285

669.400

08:09:25

1000

669.400

08:09:25

1085

669.200

08:06:10

100

669.200

08:06:10

1284

669.400

08:03:04

1324

670.800

08:03:04


© 2024 PR Newswire
