Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10
10 December 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 673.394p. The highest price paid per share was 675.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 669.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,915,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,838,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1006
674.000
16:02:48
37
674.200
16:01:46
83
674.200
16:01:46
30
674.200
16:01:46
407
674.200
16:01:46
125
674.200
16:01:46
506
674.200
16:01:46
488
674.000
15:58:46
811
673.800
15:58:46
1350
674.200
15:57:20
882
673.800
15:53:14
257
673.800
15:53:14
1336
674.200
15:48:51
287
674.200
15:44:35
125
674.200
15:44:35
435
674.200
15:44:35
506
674.200
15:44:35
1154
674.200
15:44:35
1093
673.600
15:40:57
349
674.000
15:36:52
394
674.000
15:36:52
349
674.000
15:36:52
123
674.000
15:36:52
821
674.800
15:33:17
404
674.800
15:33:17
750
675.000
15:32:55
1275
675.000
15:32:55
470
675.000
15:32:55
1
675.000
15:32:53
3
674.800
15:29:13
646
674.800
15:29:13
842
674.800
15:29:13
842
674.800
15:29:13
1166
674.400
15:25:27
125
674.200
15:19:50
506
674.200
15:19:50
186
674.200
15:19:50
1302
674.000
15:13:40
116
674.200
15:13:22
1025
674.200
15:13:22
5
674.200
15:12:25
477
674.200
15:09:04
738
674.200
15:09:04
1193
674.200
15:05:38
402
674.200
15:01:45
618
674.200
15:01:45
216
674.200
15:01:45
1336
674.200
14:59:22
902
674.200
14:58:34
483
674.200
14:58:34
1247
674.600
14:51:59
1347
674.800
14:51:59
316
674.600
14:48:26
1062
674.600
14:48:26
938
674.600
14:48:26
286
674.600
14:48:26
21
674.400
14:45:54
125
674.400
14:45:54
206
674.400
14:45:54
506
674.400
14:45:54
172
674.400
14:44:54
1999
674.400
14:44:54
1685
674.000
14:39:28
117
674.000
14:39:28
1
673.800
14:36:10
125
674.200
14:34:01
1081
674.200
14:34:01
506
674.200
14:34:01
506
674.400
14:34:01
136
674.400
14:34:01
1340
673.600
14:26:16
1224
673.600
14:20:05
389
673.600
14:17:31
389
673.600
14:17:31
424
673.600
14:17:31
1312
672.400
14:06:51
116
672.600
13:59:53
1094
672.600
13:59:53
251
673.200
13:53:04
890
673.200
13:53:04
181
673.400
13:50:13
1000
673.400
13:50:13
1264
674.000
13:43:00
625
673.800
13:41:08
1317
673.200
13:31:51
1305
673.600
13:26:29
625
673.400
13:22:07
625
673.400
13:22:07
201
673.200
13:13:28
168
673.200
13:13:28
539
673.200
13:13:28
1165
672.600
13:03:00
897
672.000
12:50:30
390
672.000
12:50:30
1026
672.000
12:46:53
122
672.000
12:46:53
752
673.000
12:35:57
454
673.000
12:35:57
657
673.200
12:30:26
630
673.200
12:30:26
1380
673.200
12:13:15
1464
673.400
12:12:23
1274
672.000
12:06:30
154
672.200
12:05:51
493
672.200
12:05:51
293
672.000
12:05:51
1232
672.200
12:05:14
1174
672.200
12:05:02
1307
672.400
12:02:42
1219
672.600
11:51:30
551
673.400
11:40:27
826
673.400
11:40:27
1203
673.200
11:32:41
574
672.200
11:21:47
574
672.200
11:21:47
199
672.200
11:21:47
1257
672.400
11:11:00
56
672.400
11:11:00
293
672.400
11:01:06
879
672.400
11:01:06
1341
672.800
10:59:38
1742
673.200
10:59:37
581
671.200
10:35:55
641
671.200
10:35:55
1390
671.400
10:30:59
1328
671.000
10:22:11
1326
672.800
10:18:20
1149
674.000
10:06:40
602
674.000
09:59:08
596
674.000
09:59:08
173
674.000
09:59:08
547
672.800
09:50:10
713
672.800
09:50:10
126
673.200
09:48:09
1163
673.200
09:48:09
1355
674.600
09:35:37
1356
674.800
09:28:00
1118
675.000
09:17:35
1238
675.400
09:10:54
1314
674.600
08:59:19
893
674.000
08:51:36
283
674.000
08:51:36
1098
675.000
08:45:39
123
675.000
08:45:39
1114
674.400
08:32:01
400
672.800
08:26:34
755
672.800
08:26:34
1318
670.800
08:11:24
285
669.400
08:09:25
1000
669.400
08:09:25
1085
669.200
08:06:10
100
669.200
08:06:10
1284
669.400
08:03:04
1324
670.800
08:03:04