PR Newswire
10.12.2024 18:00 Uhr
91 Leser
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2024

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 November 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £109,002,328.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2024

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*

Financials

Japan

8.0

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

7.2

3

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

3.3

4

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

3.0

5

Imperial Brands

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.7

6

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.4

7

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.4

8

Alibaba

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

2.4

9

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.3

10

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.2

11

Lloyds Banking

Financials

United Kingdom

2.1

12

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.0

13

RTX

Industrials

United States

2.0

14

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

1.9

15

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

1.9

16

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

1.7

17

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.7

18

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.7

19

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.5

20

Intel

Information Technology

United States

1.4

21

Breedon Group

Materials

United Kingdom

1.1

22

Whitbread

Consumer Discretionary

United Kingdom

1.0

Total equity investments

55.9

Cash and other net assets

44.1

Net assets

100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 November 2024

% of Net Assets

United Kingdom

17.2

Americas: Private Equity Fund

7.2

Americas: Direct Equities

6.6

Total Americas

13.8

Europe ex UK

10.8

Japan

9.9

Asia Pacific ex Japan

4.1

Cash and other net assets

44.2

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 November 2024

% of Net Assets

Financials: Japan Fund

8.0

Financials: Private Equity Fund

7.2

Financials: Direct Equities

2.1

Total Financials

17.3

Industrials

10.4

Consumer Staples

8.3

Consumer Discretionary

5.2

Energy

5.2

Communication Services

3.5

Information Technology

3.1

Health Care

1.7

Materials

1.1

Cash and other net assets

44.2

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

10 December 2024


