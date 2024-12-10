Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 30 November 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £109,002,328.
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2024
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
Financials
Japan
8.0
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
7.2
3
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
3.3
4
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
3.0
5
Imperial Brands
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.7
6
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.4
7
Tesco
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.4
8
Alibaba
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
2.4
9
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.3
10
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.2
11
Lloyds Banking
Financials
United Kingdom
2.1
12
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.0
13
RTX
Industrials
United States
2.0
14
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
1.9
15
Panasonic
Consumer Discretionary
Japan
1.9
16
Samsung Electronics
Information Technology
South Korea
1.7
17
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.7
18
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.7
19
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.5
20
Intel
Information Technology
United States
1.4
21
Breedon Group
Materials
United Kingdom
1.1
22
Whitbread
Consumer Discretionary
United Kingdom
1.0
Total equity investments
55.9
Cash and other net assets
44.1
Net assets
100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 30 November 2024
% of Net Assets
United Kingdom
17.2
Americas: Private Equity Fund
7.2
Americas: Direct Equities
6.6
Total Americas
13.8
Europe ex UK
10.8
Japan
9.9
Asia Pacific ex Japan
4.1
Cash and other net assets
44.2
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 30 November 2024
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
8.0
Financials: Private Equity Fund
7.2
Financials: Direct Equities
2.1
Total Financials
17.3
Industrials
10.4
Consumer Staples
8.3
Consumer Discretionary
5.2
Energy
5.2
Communication Services
3.5
Information Technology
3.1
Health Care
1.7
Materials
1.1
Cash and other net assets
44.2
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
10 December 2024