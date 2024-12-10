Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 November 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £109,002,328.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2024

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund* Financials Japan 8.0 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.2 3 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.3 4 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.0 5 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.7 6 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.4 7 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.4 8 Alibaba Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.4 9 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2.3 10 ENI Energy Italy 2.2 11 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2.1 12 Orange Communication Services France 2.0 13 RTX Industrials United States 2.0 14 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.9 15 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.9 16 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 1.7 17 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.7 18 Sanofi Health Care France 1.7 19 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.5 20 Intel Information Technology United States 1.4 21 Breedon Group Materials United Kingdom 1.1 22 Whitbread Consumer Discretionary United Kingdom 1.0 Total equity investments 55.9 Cash and other net assets 44.1 Net assets 100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 November 2024

% of Net Assets United Kingdom 17.2 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.2 Americas: Direct Equities 6.6 Total Americas 13.8 Europe ex UK 10.8 Japan 9.9 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.1 Cash and other net assets 44.2 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 November 2024

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 8.0 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.2 Financials: Direct Equities 2.1 Total Financials 17.3 Industrials 10.4 Consumer Staples 8.3 Consumer Discretionary 5.2 Energy 5.2 Communication Services 3.5 Information Technology 3.1 Health Care 1.7 Materials 1.1 Cash and other net assets 44.2 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

