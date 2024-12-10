Volvo Trucks North America: Labatt Breweries Places Single Largest Order of Volvo VNR Electric Trucks in Canada

Greensboro, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks North America customer Labatt Breweries of Canada, one of the country's most iconic brands and leading beverage companies, has added ten Volvo VNR Electric trucks to its fleet, marking a significant milestone in sustainable transportation. The trucks will transport Labatt's beer and ready-to-drink-beverage portfolio from distribution centers in Montreal and Bois-des-Filion to customers in Montreal and on the north shore of Montreal.

"We have seen increasing demand for battery-electric vehicles (BEV) in Canada, particularly in Ontario and Quebec, helping customers make progress towards their decarbonization goals by adopting BEVs," said Matthew Blackman, managing director for Canada, Volvo Trucks North America. "We are proud to support Labatt's leadership in sustainable transportation solutions and their commitment to minimizing their environmental impact with these zero-tailpipe emission trucks."

Labatt's Volvo VNR Electric trucks feature a four-battery configuration, providing a range of up to 370 km (230 miles) on a single charge. The trucks will operate on daily routes that range from 50 to 110 km. With the ability to charge up to 80% in about 60 minutes, these trucks offer operational flexibility depending on distance traveled, route optimization, and driver efficiency. The Volvo VNR Electric truck is a zero-tailpipe emission solution designed to meet the needs of fleet operators engaged in local and regional distribution, including pickup and delivery, as well as food and beverage transportation.

Labatt's deployment of ten Volvo VNR Electric trucks is a key part of its strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To support the transition to battery-electric vehicles, Labatt has developed onsite charging infrastructure at its distribution centers.

GSH Camions Volvo Montréal, one of the first Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealers in Canada, led driver training to help Labatt's drivers understand how to optimize the range of the Volvo VNR Electric, including how to leverage regenerative braking benefits to add power back to the battery. Drivers have expressed satisfaction with the vehicle's quiet operation, which provides a more comfortable driving experience and reduces noise pollution in local communities during deliveries.

"Labatt is committed to innovation and sustainability, and these Volvo VNR Electric trucks represent an additional step towards our goal of achieving net-zero emissions across our operations nationwide by 2040," said Sarah Genetti, senior director of procurement and sustainability at Labatt Breweries of Canada. "We believe in leading change and investing in technologies that create long-term value for our customers, the environment, and the communities we serve."

In addition to vehicle deployment, GSH Camions Montreal supported Labatt in navigating available funding opportunities to offset the initial investment in battery-electric trucks and charging infrastructure. Labatt secured funding through the federal Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emissions Vehicles (iMHZEV) program and Quebec's Écocamionnage program, underscoring the critical role government support plays in accelerating the transition to clean transportation.

