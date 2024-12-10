Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - The Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) and McAninch Arts Center, (MAC) located at 425 Fawell Blvd on the College of DuPage (COD) campus, present "Hokusai and Ukiyo-e: The Floating World, Artworks from the Chiossone Collection" May 31 - Sept. 21, 2025. The exhibition will feature a collection of 53 works of art and 13 artifacts that has never been seen in the U.S. More than a museum show, this arts center experience will immerse guests in Japanese Edo culture through several interactive exhibits, from a peaceful outdoor Japanese garden to an anime exhibit. Anytime Tickets are now on sale at Hokusai2025.org.





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9467/233126_88114ecdc45d5837_001full.jpg

Timed Tickets go on sale Jan. 2. The exhibition is organized by the Cleve Carney Museum of Art in collaboration with the Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art of Genoa, Italy and with the support of MondoMostre.





Katsushika Hokusai: "The Great Wave off Kanagawa (Kanagawa oki nami ura)," from the series "Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji" (Fugaku sanjurokkei);Polychrome woodblock print (Nishikie), circa 1830-1832. Photo courtesy Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art of Genoa.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9467/233126_img1.jpg

The exhibition showcases 53 artworks by the masters of Ukiyo-e art of Japan's flourishing Edo Period (1603-1868). Works by acclaimed artists such as Hokusai and Hiroshige offer a window into life during a time when the city of Edo (present-day Tokyo) thrived as the center of Japan's economy and culture. "Ukiyo-e," often translated as "Images of the floating world," refers to ephemeral Japanese paintings and woodblock prints that depicted life in Edo, when pleasurable attributes of life were encouraged, distant from the control of the military shogunate power. "Ukiyo-e" artwork showcased the city's fashions and lively streets, and its famous places and entertainment districts, including the theater, cultural and arts quarters.

The collection includes original painted works, intricate color woodblock prints and instruments and other beautifully lacquered objects and more, making each work truly one-of-a-kind. In addition to the collection, the exhibition will immerse guests in Edo culture through several interactive areas, including: a multi-media historical display, peaceful Japanese garden, anime exhibit, children's area and interactive Edo experience that features period garments such as Shogun and Kabuki fashion replicas, and more. Special events will take place throughout the length of the exhibition, and a benefit gala will take place Feb. 23 at the MAC.

Widely considered as one of the most recognizable images in the world, the exhibition will feature Hokusai's iconic masterpiece, The Great Wave off Kanagawa. In addition, visitors will have the rare opportunity to view nine original works by the legendary artist. There will also be 17 works by Hiroshige, particularly known for the "Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido" series. Works by 15 of their contemporaries will also be featured, along with several artifacts from daily life in Japan from this period, including popular games, instruments and beauty tools of the time.

"Japanese Art during this period made a massive influence on the development of Western art and culture," said CCMA Curator Justin Witte. "200 years later, these images still feel fresh and innovative as they continue to inspire new generations of artists such as Takashi Murakami and Hayao Miyazaki, as well as creators of manga and anime."

Hokusai is widely recognized as one of Japan's greatest artists, as he was instrumental in developing the genre of ukiyo-e and modernized traditional print styles. He transformed ukiyo-e art into a modern form of graphic art, covering several subjects from portraits of beauties and kabuki actors, to unique views of the natural world. His eclectic artistry brought the highest development of the ukiyo-e genre, spreading a newfound awareness of current subjects and tastes through the mass production of books, manga and manuals.

Hokusai's work not only shaped the artistic landscape of the Edo Period and paved the way for Japanese art, he also had a significant influence on impressionists Edgar Degas and Claude Monet, and later Vincent van Gogh, during the Japonisme art movement that spread across Europe in the late 19th century.

"The Edo Period holds a rich culture and the interactive experiences at the MAC will enhance the understanding and appreciation of this enchanting era of Shoguns, Samurai and Geisha," said MAC Director and Exhibition Director Diana Martinez. "Visitors will get to experiences that are extensions of the artwork and themes in the collection, as done with past exhibitions 'Frida Kahlo: Timeless' and 'WARHOL.'

The exhibition is organized by the Cleve Carney Museum of Art, with works from The Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art of Genoa, Italy that was originally collected by Edoardo Chiossone (1833-1898) and whose collection is known worldwide for the quality of art and its remarkable state of conservation. The featured ukiyo-e collection on loan will be curated by professor and art historian Rossella Menegazzo of The University of Milan as part of the larger exhibition at the MAC and CCMA, curated by Justin Witte.

Support for "Hokusai and Ukiyo-e: The Floating World, Artworks from the Chiossone Collection" is provided in part by Wight & Company, Ball Horticultural, The Illinois Arts Council, Japanese Chamber of Commerce, the National Endowment for the Arts, DuPage Foundation and the College of DuPage Foundation.

Tickets

Tickets and add-on VIP packages are now on sale. Anytime Tickets (specific date/flexible time) for "Hokusai and Ukiyo-e: The Floating World" are $40. Timed Tickets (specific date/specific time) go on sale Thursday, Jan. 2. and will be $27 (Tuesday-Friday) and $32 (Saturday, Sunday). VIP packages include "Shogun," which includes an exhibition poster, tote and VIP Lanyard for an added $25; and "Emperor," which, for an additional $70, includes the Shogun package plus an audio tour and exhibit catalogue.

For tickets and more information about the exhibition, visit Hokusai2025.org.

Special Events

The College of DuPage Foundation will host the gala benefit "Waves of Japan: Night of Drums and Dreams" at the MAC, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. The evening will feature a performance by the Yamato Drummers and proceeds support the Major Exhibition Fund of the College of DuPage Foundation. For additional information visit foundation@codfound.org.

"Sushi, Sake & Hokusai" happy hours will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 12 and July 17. Event includes admission to the exhibition, an expert behind-the-scenes talk, two drink coupons, complimentary appetizers and a VIP lanyard. Additional details and special events will be announced at a later date.

About the Museo d'Arte Orientale E. Chiossone of Genoa, Italy

Founded in 1905, the Museum is named after Edoardo Chiossone. Skilled Genoese engraver who lived and worked in Japan at the end of the 19th century, Chiossone is known throughout the world for having designed the first Japanese banknotes and securities. The Museum, in the city center and facing the sea, was the first museum dedicated to Japanese art to be founded in Italy, and houses the largest, most precious and most varied collection of Japanese art in Italy and one of the most important in Europe, donated to the city of Genoa by Chiossone himself.

About MondoMostre

MondoMostre is the world's leading producer of exhibitions. Founded in Italy in 1999, it has successfully delivered critically acclaimed exhibitions for many of the most recognized museums internationally. As thought leaders at the forefront of cultural discourse, it offers unique insight and a distinct perspective that is helping to shape the future of the cultural sector. Through its exhibitions, it seeks to inspire audiences globally by making great works of art accessible to more people. MondoMostre champions the power of arts and culture to educate, build knowledge and reflect its shared humanity.

About the Cleve Carney Museum of Art

The late Cleve Carney provided a significant legacy gift to establish the Cleve Carney Art Gallery at College of DuPage. The gallery opened in February 2014 with its inaugural exhibition, "Selections from Cleve Carney's Art Collection." In fall 2019, the gallery was expanded to a 2,500 square-foot museum. The Cleve Carney Museum of Art opened June 2021 with the highly anticipated "Frida Kahlo: Timeless" exhibition followed it up in summer 2023 with "Warhol." Funding for CCMA is provided by the Cleve Carney Endowment Fund, which supports vital programming including artist engagement opportunities for community members and students, gallery exhibitions, artist commissions, new acquisitions and other teaching and learning tools that foster cultural enrichment in our community. More information can be found at TheCCMA.org and on social media @CleveCarneyMuseumofArt.

About the MAC

McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage is located 25 miles west of Chicago near I-88 and I-355. It houses three indoor performance spaces (780-seat proscenium Belushi Performance Hall; 186-seat soft-thrust Playhouse Theatre; and a versatile black box Studio Theatre), outdoor Lakeside Pavilion, plus the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and classrooms for the college's academic programming. The MAC has presented theater, music, dance and visual art to more than 1.5 million people since its opening in 1986 and typically welcomes more than 100,000 patrons from the greater Chicago area to more than 230 performances each season. For more information about the MAC, visit AtTheMAC.org or @AtTheMAC on Facebook and Instagram.

Click Here for Photos

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233126

SOURCE: College of DuPage