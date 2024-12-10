Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 2 to December 6, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
(EUR/share)
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
02/12/2024
453,722
54.223933
24,602,591.12
XPAR
02/12/2024
137,549
54.362429
7,477,497.68
CEUX
02/12/2024
29,038
54.348146
1,578,161.45
TQEX
02/12/2024
24,687
54.349974
1,341,737.81
AQEU
03/12/2024
452,255
54.340750
24,575,875.69
XPAR
03/12/2024
137,489
54.417607
7,481,822.38
CEUX
03/12/2024
29,149
54.395073
1,585,561.97
TQEX
03/12/2024
24,941
54.397089
1,356,717.79
AQEU
04/12/2024
464,119
54.064240
25,092,240.81
XPAR
04/12/2024
129,593
54.120111
7,013,587.53
CEUX
04/12/2024
28,411
54.106866
1,537,230.18
TQEX
04/12/2024
25,079
54.106418
1,356,934.85
AQEU
05/12/2024
461,827
54.335132
25,093,431.15
XPAR
05/12/2024
128,551
54.430147
6,997,049.85
CEUX
05/12/2024
28,620
54.385844
1,556,522.86
TQEX
05/12/2024
24,879
54.382396
1,352,979.62
AQEU
06/12/2024
407,208
54.443593
22,169,866.67
XPAR
06/12/2024
190,000
54.448583
10,345,230.77
CEUX
06/12/2024
22,807
54.450556
1,241,853.84
TQEX
06/12/2024
22,828
54.450608
1,242,998.48
AQEU
Total
3,222,752
54.301384
174,999,892.50
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241210292594/en/
