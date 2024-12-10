Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 2 to December 6, 2024:

(EUR) Market (MIC Code) 02/12/2024 453,722 54.223933 24,602,591.12 XPAR 02/12/2024 137,549 54.362429 7,477,497.68 CEUX 02/12/2024 29,038 54.348146 1,578,161.45 TQEX 02/12/2024 24,687 54.349974 1,341,737.81 AQEU 03/12/2024 452,255 54.340750 24,575,875.69 XPAR 03/12/2024 137,489 54.417607 7,481,822.38 CEUX 03/12/2024 29,149 54.395073 1,585,561.97 TQEX 03/12/2024 24,941 54.397089 1,356,717.79 AQEU 04/12/2024 464,119 54.064240 25,092,240.81 XPAR 04/12/2024 129,593 54.120111 7,013,587.53 CEUX 04/12/2024 28,411 54.106866 1,537,230.18 TQEX 04/12/2024 25,079 54.106418 1,356,934.85 AQEU 05/12/2024 461,827 54.335132 25,093,431.15 XPAR 05/12/2024 128,551 54.430147 6,997,049.85 CEUX 05/12/2024 28,620 54.385844 1,556,522.86 TQEX 05/12/2024 24,879 54.382396 1,352,979.62 AQEU 06/12/2024 407,208 54.443593 22,169,866.67 XPAR 06/12/2024 190,000 54.448583 10,345,230.77 CEUX 06/12/2024 22,807 54.450556 1,241,853.84 TQEX 06/12/2024 22,828 54.450608 1,242,998.48 AQEU Total 3,222,752 54.301384 174,999,892.50

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

