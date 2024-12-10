Evolving Global Asset Management Industry in Focus at Asset Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), the flagship event hosted by ADGM, continued into a second day with the 2024 edition of Asset Abu Dhabi. The forum, organised with theme partners ADCB, Mubadala and PGIM Global Asset Management, discussed topics such as investing in the next decade of technology, opportunities in Private Equity & Credit and investing in cities of the future.

Asset Abu Dhabi gathered asset allocators and asset managers, investment bankers, venture capitalists, private equities, family offices and other institutional investors, which collectively manage over USD 42.5 trillion in assets, to share their perspectives and offer insights into some of the world's biggest hedge funds.

Ray Dalio - Founder & CIO Mentor at Bridgewater Associates - delivered an insightful session on the Principles of a Changing World Order that set the tone for the discussions during the day. His thought-provoking keynote address delved into some of the most turbulent economic and political periods to reveal why the future is likely to be different to those in recent history.

With AUM levels in the asset management industry rising to almost USD120 trillion in 2023 and multi-trillion-dollar managers holding around 61% of the total industry assets, the session on The Market View of Trillion Dollar Asset Managers provided insights on the market view from the top with asset management experts Aleksandar Ivanovic - President of UBS Asset Management, David Hunt - President and CEO of PGIM and Bill Huffman - CEO at Nuveen.

Other prominent names in the financial investment space such as Robert Smith, Founder - Chairman & CEO at Vista Equity Partners and Aron Landy - CEO at Brevan Howard, also provided notable discussions and keynote speeches. Topics covered included an update on the falcon economy, how to spot and grow a world-class opportunity, the big picture of real estate and a brief guide on Abu Dhabi's top sovereign funds.

Commenting on the event's prominence, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said: "Convening some of the biggest names within the asset management sector, Asset Abu Dhabi is an unparalleled platform to share insights on and shape the future of this dynamic sector. Through this platform, we are highlighting the next frontier of technology and investment opportunities and providing critical perspectives on regional and global economic prospects that will transform the next decade of investments in an evolving world order. Asset Abu Dhabi underscores ADGM's unwavering commitment to driving the growth of the Falcon Economy."

14 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) have been signed at ADFW so far. Some of the major ones signed by ADGM today included prominent names such as Istanbul Financial Centre, Beijing Financial Street Services Bureau and Polygon. Another agreement signed between Circle and Lulu Financial Holdings was also a highlight at the event. Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) signed MoUs with leading entities such as PGIM, EXIM Bank and MasterCard.

In parallel to Asset Abu Dhabi, ADFW celebrated 40 years of bilateral relations between the UAE and China with the inaugural special edition of the UAE-China Investment Forum in collaboration with HSBC. The event explored the opportunities for mutual trade and prosperity with some very special guests such as Carl Ge -Partner at Hillhouse Investment, Dr. Nasser Saidi - President at Nasser Saidi & Associates, Sean Ho - CIO at Triata, Chi-Man Kwan - Founder & CEO at Raffles Family Office and Casey Ge - Group VP and Chief Strategy Officer at WInd Information.

ADFW hosted several other special events on day two such as RESOLVE, the UBS Investor Forum, the International Family Office Congress and T.R.I. (Turnaround Restructuring & Insolvency) Summit, Spears Summit - Private Wealth Forum and the Future of Talent Summit.

ADFW's event series continues for another two days with flagship events such as Fintech Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF) that will bring together the industry's best to its international stage.

